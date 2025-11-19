$42.090.03
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 7066 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 7900 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 10868 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
12:10 PM • 13961 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 20336 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 17757 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
10:05 AM • 16061 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Exclusive
November 19, 08:21 AM • 18728 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 36042 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4330 views

Returning a train ticket depends on the ticket type and the time remaining before departure. Paper tickets are returned at the ticket office, while electronic tickets can be returned online or through applications.

How to return a train ticket: detailed instructions

Returning a train ticket is easier than it seems, but it depends on the type of ticket. Also, the time remaining until the trip plays a role. UNN will tell you how to return a ticket.

How to return a train ticket purchased at the ticket office

If you purchased a paper ticket at the ticket office, you can only return it there. When returning, a commission of 60 hryvnias from the cost of the ticket you previously purchased will apply. However, when you return the ticket plays an important role. If you want to return the ticket, you will be refunded the full amount and 50% of the reserved seat cost, provided you apply for a refund more than an hour in advance, and if less than an hour, no money will be refunded at all.

International flight ticket - how to return

Tickets for international trains can only be returned offline, at ticket offices. If you are outside Ukraine, you can return a ticket by contacting the international ticket offices of the railway station in Ukraine.

Please note that you must provide a printed ticket on A4 format and write an application for a claim refund. If you are unable to do this yourself, you can entrust the return to anyone, relatives or acquaintances. They must bring to the ticket office a printed ticket in A4 format, an identity document of the person returning the ticket, and fill out an application for a claim refund. The application must specify the bank details of the card with which the ticket was paid. Also, the ticket office requires an application and a power of attorney from the person indicated on the ticket.

The refund takes place within 2-3 business days.

I bought a ticket online, how to return it

On the website: If you purchased a train ticket on the Ukrzaliznytsia website, after authorizing, click on the "Current tickets" section, select the one you want to return and choose "Return". Then fill out the form, following the prompts on the website. The money will be returned to the card from which the ticket was purchased within 30 business days.

In the application: First, you need to select the desired ticket, then open the "menu" on the ticket, select "Return ticket" from the list, and finally confirm the return of the ticket.

It is important that the rules for the refund amount of electronic tickets are the same as for paper tickets, i.e., those purchased at the ticket office.

How to return a ticket in Privat24

PrivatBank has added a new function for purchasing Ukrzaliznytsia tickets in the application. You can return a ticket by going to the "Archive of railway tickets" section, selecting the desired ticket, and clicking "Return". The money will be credited to the card within 2-3 business days.

How to return a train ticket after its departure

Tickets can only be returned at station ticket offices. You will need a physical copy of the ticket and an identity document.

"3,000 km of Iron Support": Ukrzaliznytsia reveals details of the "UZ-3000" program for winter travel in Ukraine01.11.25, 22:11 • 5548 views

Oleksandra Mesenko

SocietyPublications
