November 1, 02:21 PM
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
"3,000 km of Iron Support": Ukrzaliznytsia reveals details of the "UZ-3000" program for winter travel in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 770 views

Ukrzaliznytsia joins the winter support announced by the President with the "UZ-3000" program, which will allow free travel for 3000 km. The program aims to make travel more accessible and relieve pressure on the railway during peak periods.

"3,000 km of Iron Support": Ukrzaliznytsia reveals details of the "UZ-3000" program for winter travel in Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia joins the winter support announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The company reported this on Telegram, informs UNN.

Details

They reported some details of the "UZ-3000" program.

We'll tell you right away why it's 3,000 km: this is equivalent to a round trip on the longest route in Ukraine today. We want everyone to be able to discover our country affordably, even if it's a journey from one end of our country to the other

- the message says.

Ukrzaliznytsia clarified that another goal of the program is to "decongest" the railway.

We know that it's not easy to "catch" tickets during peak periods. So the "UZ-3000" program will help relieve the peak – it will stimulate travel during off-peak periods

- explained the company.

They added that this program is an important component of systemic state funding for passenger transportation.

"This is extremely important for all railway workers to have confidence in the future of the industry," Ukrzaliznytsia summarized.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the government to form a winter support package that will include direct assistance, special programs for vulnerable groups, and maintaining fixed prices for gas and electricity.

Among other things, the "UZ-3000" program from Ukrzaliznytsia was announced, which will allow every Ukrainian to travel 3000 kilometers by rail within Ukraine for free.

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 8 billion from the state budget's reserve fund for the needs of "Ukrzaliznytsia"23.10.25, 19:42 • 2999 views

