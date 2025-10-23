$41.760.01
The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 8 billion from the state budget's reserve fund for the needs of "Ukrzaliznytsia"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1150 views

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to allocate UAH 8 billion to JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" to ensure stable operations under martial law.

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 8 billion from the state budget's reserve fund for the needs of "Ukrzaliznytsia"

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on Thursday decided to allocate UAH 8 billion from the state budget's reserve fund to JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" to support the stable operation of railway transport under martial law. This was reported by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, writes UNN.

Details

"The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 8 billion to "Ukrzaliznytsia" from the budget's reserve fund," the MP wrote.

The MP also reported that this government financial assistance for "Ukrzaliznytsia" should ensure the uninterrupted operation of railway transport under martial law.

Recall

The government's allocation of funds for the needs of "Ukrzaliznytsia" is due to the intensification of Russian attacks on Ukraine's railway connections.

In particular, as a result of a massive Russian attack, infrastructure was damaged, which led to delays and changes in the routes of Ukrzaliznytsia trains. Trains No. 43/44 Ivano-Frankivsk - Cherkasy and No. 793/794 Cherkasy - Kyiv are running with delays of up to two hours.

Due to the Russian attack, railway infrastructure in the Sumy direction was damaged. On Monday, October 20, several trains are running with delays.

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPolitics
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Ukrainian Railways
Ukraine