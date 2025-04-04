Oleksiy Goncharenko

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10670 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 18603 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 58509 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 203222 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 116993 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 382053 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304388 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212817 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243736 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254856 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

The Council meeting was closed due to the blocking of the podium by people's deputies: what is known

The Speaker closed the Verkhovna Rada meeting after the podium was blocked by deputies. The reason was the consideration of the law on the responsibility of government officials for ignoring calls to the Rada.

Politics • March 27, 10:02 AM • 35066 views

The Rada has eased lending conditions for farmers who left property in the TOT

The Rada has passed a law prohibiting the collection of debts from farmers whose property remained in the occupied territories. Forced debt collection has also been suspended.

War • March 27, 09:58 AM • 47026 views

Physical violence and disenfranchisement: Lubinets named blatant cases of TCC actions

Dmytro Lubinets stated about mass violations of human rights by TCC, including physical violence, denial of access to lawyers, and forced signing of documents, calling for urgent action.

Society • March 26, 03:26 PM • 26174 views

Rada allowed war veterans to teach the basics of homeland defense

The Parliament supported bill No. 9421, which involves veterans in reserve training and patriotic education. The military will teach young people the basics of military training in schools and camps.

Society • March 26, 11:39 AM • 31665 views

In Ukraine, the state agency "PlayCity" was created to replace the liquidated KRAIL

The government has created the PlayCity State Agency to implement policy in the field of gambling, instead of CRAIL. The agency will be coordinated by the Ministry of Digital Affairs, with a staff of 61 people.

Economy • March 21, 12:30 PM • 270031 views

The Rada supported the bill on compensation for unused leave to servicemen

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on payment of monetary compensation to the military for unused days of leave during mobilization. The bill aims to ensure payments upon dismissal from service.

Society • March 13, 09:41 AM • 17871 views

The Rada calls for a ban on the participation of Russians and Belarusians in international sports competitions: resolution adopted

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution calling for a ban on the participation of athletes from the Russian Federation and Belarus in international competitions. It is also proposed to strengthen sanctions against their sports organizations.

Sports • March 13, 09:19 AM • 15236 views

Rada has passed a new law on state secrets: what will change

The Verkhovna Rada supported bill No. 11394 on state secrets with 290 votes. The document provides for the classification of information on the protection and material and technical support of critical infrastructure facilities.

Politics • February 12, 10:59 AM • 44489 views

Government has authorized Ukrzaliznytsia to spend up to UAH 7.77 billion: what will the funds be used for

The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized Ukrzaliznytsia to spend UAH 7. 77 billion on critical work under martial law. The funds will be used to overhaul the tracks, develop border infrastructure, and other important projects.

Economy • February 11, 12:08 PM • 24634 views

Rada introduces penalties for improper maintenance of shelters: what is envisaged

The Verkhovna Rada passed a law on liability for violations of civilian shelters. Violations that result in the death of people will be punishable by up to 8 years in prison.

Politics • January 9, 10:42 AM • 22466 views

Easing credit conditions for those affected by the occupation: The Rada has taken the first step

The Verkhovna Rada has passed in the first reading the draft law No. 12148 on easing credit conditions during martial law. The document prohibits debt collection from people whose property remains under occupation.

War • December 18, 12:24 PM • 18292 views

Military to receive Military ID: Parliament approves creation of new register

The Verkhovna Rada supported a draft law on the creation of a Unified State Register of Military Personnel. The system envisages the introduction of Military ID and integration with e-health to simplify accounting and service delivery.

Society • December 18, 11:09 AM • 16183 views

Ukraine extends ban on imports of Russian goods - MP

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the ban on the import of goods from the Russian Federation. According to MP Honcharenko, the restrictions will remain in place until December 31, 2025.

Economy • December 13, 10:59 AM • 15409 views

Verkhovna Rada calls on the UN to consider the legitimacy of Russia's membership

The Verkhovna Rada appealed to the UN to determine the legitimacy of Russia's membership in the organization. The parliament also called for Ukraine's consent to long-range strikes against Russian military targets and for sanctions to be extended.

Politics • December 5, 09:23 AM • 17574 views

A draft resolution on the dismissal of Defense Minister Umerov appeared in the Parliament

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko has registered in the Verkhovna Rada a draft resolution on the dismissal of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. The document was submitted to the leadership of the parliament for consideration.

Politics • November 26, 04:33 PM • 30968 views

MPs cancel an hour of questions to the government due to the threat of a strike on the government quarter

The Verkhovna Rada canceled the session due to the possible threat of a Russian strike on the government quarter.

War • November 21, 11:17 PM • 62397 views

MP: Georgia introduces additional checks for men with Ukrainian passports

At the airport in Georgia, all men with Ukrainian passports are subjected to additional checks, said MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, who arrived as an international observer for the parliamentary elections.

Politics • October 25, 05:00 PM • 16933 views

Permanent “winter time”: Zelensky does not plan to sign the law - media

The President of Ukraine does not intend to sign a law abolishing seasonal daylight saving time. Sources say this decision is due to possible economic losses and petitions from citizens.

Society • October 24, 10:41 AM • 18494 views

The Council registered two resolutions blocking the signing of the law on tax increases at once

A draft resolution has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada to block the signing of the law on tax increases. It was initiated by MPs Oleksiy Honcharenko and Artur Herasymov, who submitted two separate resolutions.

Economy • October 10, 03:06 PM • 29926 views

A petition against the abolition of daylight saving time gained 25 thousand votes

A petition to Zelensky demanding that he veto the law abolishing daylight saving time has received the required 25,000 votes. The petition was initiated by MP Honcharenko, who considers the draft law to be incomplete and harmful.

Society • October 9, 04:59 PM • 16783 views

The Rada continues to discuss amendments to the law on tax hikes: 15 MPs remain in the hall

Only 15 MPs remained in the Verkhovna Rada during the discussion of amendments to the law on tax increases. The draft law envisages an increase in the military tax to 5% and in the bank profit tax to 50%.

Economy • October 9, 03:21 PM • 16037 views

Rada fails to rename Pervomaisk and two other cities, names of Yuzhnoukrainsk and Yuzhny are changed

The Verkhovna Rada renamed Yuzhnoukrainsk to Pivdenoukrainsk and Yuzhne to Pivdenne. Attempts to rename Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, and Pervomaisk were unsuccessful.

Society • October 9, 08:12 AM • 17520 views

Rada bans mobilization under 25

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has approved a draft law exempting citizens under the age of 25 from mobilization. The draft law No. 11379-d was voted in favor by 311 deputies.

War • October 9, 07:55 AM • 15112 views

Social Support for Children Affected by the Aggression of the russian federation: Rada adopts the law as a whole

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on social protection of children affected by russian aggression. The document provides for the creation of a state register of such children.

Society • October 8, 01:12 PM • 13127 views

Verkhovna Rada supports draft law on e-certification of veterans as a basic document

The Verkhovna Rada supported a draft law introducing an e-certificate of a veteran as the main document. This will simplify administrative procedures and add “trauma” as a reason for obtaining the status of a person with a disability as a result of war.

Society • October 8, 12:52 PM • 13796 views

The military will be able to determine the family members who will receive payments in case of missing or captivity: Parliament adopts law

The military will be able to determine who will receive their payments in case of captivity or disappearance. The law also regulates payments to relatives in the absence of a personal order from a serviceman.

Society • October 8, 11:18 AM • 12177 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for conscription of citizens for military service during mobilization: what is known

The government has granted military unit commanders the right to send volunteers to the military qualification commission and man combat units. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can determine the list of units whose commanders will conscript reservists.

War • October 1, 11:10 AM • 13859 views

Scandal with a NBU official: threats to a military officer and demands for dismissal

The head of the NBU department, Pavel Poliarush, threatened a Belarusian volunteer while driving drunk. Social media demanded a response from the NBU and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as the dismissal of Poliarush.

Society • September 27, 11:13 AM • 11650 views

Abolition of time change: the bill was submitted to Zelensky for signature

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said that a bill to abolish daylight saving time in Ukraine has been submitted to the president for his signature. According to the law, clocks will be set to winter time for the last time on the last Sunday of October.

Society • September 26, 05:15 PM • 42982 views

MP: Mobilization of men under 25 who had limited fitness status stopped in Ukraine

The conscription of men aged 18-25 with limited fitness for military service has been suspended. They can now be called up only with their written consent, according to a directive from the Land Forces Command.

War • September 23, 01:25 PM • 16453 views