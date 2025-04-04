Oleksiy Goncharenko

The Speaker closed the Verkhovna Rada meeting after the podium was blocked by deputies. The reason was the consideration of the law on the responsibility of government officials for ignoring calls to the Rada.
The Rada has passed a law prohibiting the collection of debts from farmers whose property remained in the occupied territories. Forced debt collection has also been suspended.
Dmytro Lubinets stated about mass violations of human rights by TCC, including physical violence, denial of access to lawyers, and forced signing of documents, calling for urgent action.
The Parliament supported bill No. 9421, which involves veterans in reserve training and patriotic education. The military will teach young people the basics of military training in schools and camps.
The government has created the PlayCity State Agency to implement policy in the field of gambling, instead of CRAIL. The agency will be coordinated by the Ministry of Digital Affairs, with a staff of 61 people.
The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on payment of monetary compensation to the military for unused days of leave during mobilization. The bill aims to ensure payments upon dismissal from service.
The Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution calling for a ban on the participation of athletes from the Russian Federation and Belarus in international competitions. It is also proposed to strengthen sanctions against their sports organizations.
The Verkhovna Rada supported bill No. 11394 on state secrets with 290 votes. The document provides for the classification of information on the protection and material and technical support of critical infrastructure facilities.
The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized Ukrzaliznytsia to spend UAH 7. 77 billion on critical work under martial law. The funds will be used to overhaul the tracks, develop border infrastructure, and other important projects.
The Verkhovna Rada passed a law on liability for violations of civilian shelters. Violations that result in the death of people will be punishable by up to 8 years in prison.
The Verkhovna Rada has passed in the first reading the draft law No. 12148 on easing credit conditions during martial law. The document prohibits debt collection from people whose property remains under occupation.
The Verkhovna Rada supported a draft law on the creation of a Unified State Register of Military Personnel. The system envisages the introduction of Military ID and integration with e-health to simplify accounting and service delivery.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the ban on the import of goods from the Russian Federation. According to MP Honcharenko, the restrictions will remain in place until December 31, 2025.
The Verkhovna Rada appealed to the UN to determine the legitimacy of Russia's membership in the organization. The parliament also called for Ukraine's consent to long-range strikes against Russian military targets and for sanctions to be extended.
MP Oleksiy Honcharenko has registered in the Verkhovna Rada a draft resolution on the dismissal of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. The document was submitted to the leadership of the parliament for consideration.
The Verkhovna Rada canceled the session due to the possible threat of a Russian strike on the government quarter.
At the airport in Georgia, all men with Ukrainian passports are subjected to additional checks, said MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, who arrived as an international observer for the parliamentary elections.
The President of Ukraine does not intend to sign a law abolishing seasonal daylight saving time. Sources say this decision is due to possible economic losses and petitions from citizens.
A draft resolution has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada to block the signing of the law on tax increases. It was initiated by MPs Oleksiy Honcharenko and Artur Herasymov, who submitted two separate resolutions.
A petition to Zelensky demanding that he veto the law abolishing daylight saving time has received the required 25,000 votes. The petition was initiated by MP Honcharenko, who considers the draft law to be incomplete and harmful.
Only 15 MPs remained in the Verkhovna Rada during the discussion of amendments to the law on tax increases. The draft law envisages an increase in the military tax to 5% and in the bank profit tax to 50%.
The Verkhovna Rada renamed Yuzhnoukrainsk to Pivdenoukrainsk and Yuzhne to Pivdenne. Attempts to rename Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, and Pervomaisk were unsuccessful.
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has approved a draft law exempting citizens under the age of 25 from mobilization. The draft law No. 11379-d was voted in favor by 311 deputies.
The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on social protection of children affected by russian aggression. The document provides for the creation of a state register of such children.
The Verkhovna Rada supported a draft law introducing an e-certificate of a veteran as the main document. This will simplify administrative procedures and add “trauma” as a reason for obtaining the status of a person with a disability as a result of war.
The military will be able to determine who will receive their payments in case of captivity or disappearance. The law also regulates payments to relatives in the absence of a personal order from a serviceman.
The government has granted military unit commanders the right to send volunteers to the military qualification commission and man combat units. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can determine the list of units whose commanders will conscript reservists.
The head of the NBU department, Pavel Poliarush, threatened a Belarusian volunteer while driving drunk. Social media demanded a response from the NBU and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as the dismissal of Poliarush.
MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said that a bill to abolish daylight saving time in Ukraine has been submitted to the president for his signature. According to the law, clocks will be set to winter time for the last time on the last Sunday of October.
The conscription of men aged 18-25 with limited fitness for military service has been suspended. They can now be called up only with their written consent, according to a directive from the Land Forces Command.