The Council registered two resolutions blocking the signing of the law on tax increases at once

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 84465 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158026 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133047 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140263 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137651 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177691 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111907 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169143 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104674 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114017 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137498 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137005 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 74451 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105465 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107656 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 158028 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177692 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169144 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196632 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185713 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137005 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137498 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144941 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136451 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153462 views
The Council registered two resolutions blocking the signing of the law on tax increases at once

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29855 views

A draft resolution has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada to block the signing of the law on tax increases. It was initiated by MPs Oleksiy Honcharenko and Artur Herasymov, who submitted two separate resolutions.

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft resolution that blocks the signing of a law raising taxes by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and the President of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

Details

Thus, two resolutions were registered on the website of the Rada to “cancel the decision of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of 10.10.2024 on the adoption in the second reading and in general of the draft Law ‘On Amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine on the Peculiarities of Taxation during the Period of Martial Law’, which, in particular, provides for an increase in taxes.

Tax Increase in Ukraine: MP explains what it means to “shoot down” amendment No. 988 during the voting for the law10.10.24, 14:11 • 57205 views

The first motion was initiated by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, while the second was filed by his fellow party member Artur Herasymov.

Therefore, the signing of the Law “On Amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine on Peculiarities of Taxation during the Period of Martial Law” (Reg. No. 11416-d) by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and the President will only be possible if the draft resolution on its repeal is rejected.

Recall

On Thursday, October 10, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed draft law No. 11416-d on a significant tax increase.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
oleksiy-goncharenkoOleksiy Goncharenko
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

