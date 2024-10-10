The Council registered two resolutions blocking the signing of the law on tax increases at once

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft resolution that blocks the signing of a law raising taxes by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and the President of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

Details

Thus, two resolutions were registered on the website of the Rada to “cancel the decision of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of 10.10.2024 on the adoption in the second reading and in general of the draft Law ‘On Amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine on the Peculiarities of Taxation during the Period of Martial Law’, which, in particular, provides for an increase in taxes.

The first motion was initiated by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, while the second was filed by his fellow party member Artur Herasymov.

Therefore, the signing of the Law “On Amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine on Peculiarities of Taxation during the Period of Martial Law” (Reg. No. 11416-d) by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and the President will only be possible if the draft resolution on its repeal is rejected.

Recall

On Thursday, October 10, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed draft law No. 11416-d on a significant tax increase.