Tax Increase in Ukraine: MP explains what it means to “shoot down” amendment No. 988 during the voting for the law

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 53136 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101878 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164595 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136506 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142363 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138675 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181055 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112033 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171874 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104729 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 94472 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108707 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110816 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 39082 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 46519 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164597 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181056 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171875 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199274 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188250 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141293 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141397 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146141 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137599 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154516 views
Tax Increase in Ukraine: MP explains what it means to “shoot down” amendment No. 988 during the voting for the law

Tax Increase in Ukraine: MP explains what it means to "shoot down" amendment No. 988 during the voting for the law

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57206 views

The MPs did not support amendment No. 988 to the draft law 11146-d on tax increases. This will lead to an immediate increase in the military tax for most taxpayers and other unforeseen consequences.

During the voting for the draft law on a significant tax increase 11146-d, MPs did not support the key amendment No. 988. MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak spoke about the consequences of the “defeat” of this amendment, UNN reports .

Details

As I wrote, it was a huge mistake of the committee to combine all the positions into one amendment, which turned out to be 10 pages of text and .... fell in the hall without getting 226 votes. What does this mean in practice? In short, we will be left with the first reading version of the draft law on military duty. And since the government has not been able to write out the text properly in the three versions of the draft law, it is very clumsy

- Zheleznyak said.

He noted that due to the failure of the amendment, the following rules are introduced:

  • The CPT for all but sole proprietors of the simplified taxation system will be raised from the date the law comes into force, not from October 1;
  • The tax-free regime for sole proprietors of the simplified taxation system is still in effect from October 1;
  • there are no postponements of the January 1 deadline for anyone;
  • e-residents are also subject to military duty.

It is worth noting that the “shot down” amendment provided that sole proprietors located in the occupied territories were exempt from paying the military fee. It was also envisaged that sole proprietors who do not use the labor of employees are exempt from paying the military fee for one calendar month per year for the duration of their vacation, as well as for the period of illness confirmed by a sick leave certificate if it lasts 30 or more calendar days.

The amendment also provided for a deferral of the military fee for the first month in which the law came into force and the non-application of fines for non-payment for October.

It was also envisaged that the 5% rate would not be applied to income subject to annual declaration based on the results of 2024.

In addition, it was envisaged that the military tax for individual entrepreneurs would be set temporarily and canceled upon the termination of martial law (namely, on December 31 of the year when martial law is lifted).

Zheleznyak emphasized that the “knocking down” of the amendment would raise a lot of practical issues in implementing the law.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted draft law No. 11416-d on a significant tax increase.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising