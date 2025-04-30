In Kharkiv, a man attacked a TCC employee with a knife: police have opened proceedings
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, a 29-year-old man threatened a TCC employee with a knife during a document check. A criminal investigation has been opened into the fact of threats of murder, the knife has been seized.
In Kharkiv, during a document check, a 29-year-old man behaved aggressively and, after pulling out a knife, threatened to use it against an employee of the TCC, a criminal proceeding has been opened. This is reported by the Kharkiv region police, reports UNN.
April 29 ... a conflict occurred during the verification of accounting documents from citizens. During the document check, a 29-year-old man behaved aggressively and, after pulling out a knife, threatened to use it
It is noted that upon the departure of the investigative team, an employee of the Shevchenkivskyi District Military Commissariat and SP turned to law enforcement officers with a written statement, who explained that the offender did not pass the verification of military registration documents and threatened him with a knife during the conflict. The material evidence - the knife - was seized.
... a criminal proceeding has been opened under Part 1 of Article 129 (threat of murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for probationary supervision for a term of up to two years or restriction of liberty for the same term. The investigation is underway
Let us remind you
In the Mykolaiv region, a police squad arrived at a call about a family quarrel. Fleeing from law enforcement officers, the abuser took out a grenade and threw it towards the police officers, there is one dead and injured.