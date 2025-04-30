In Kharkiv, a man attacked a TCC employee with a knife: police have opened proceedings

In Kharkiv, during a document check, a 29-year-old man behaved aggressively and, after pulling out a knife, threatened to use it against an employee of the TCC, a criminal proceeding has been opened. This is reported by the Kharkiv region police, reports UNN.

April 29 ... a conflict occurred during the verification of accounting documents from citizens. During the document check, a 29-year-old man behaved aggressively and, after pulling out a knife, threatened to use it - the message says.

It is noted that upon the departure of the investigative team, an employee of the Shevchenkivskyi District Military Commissariat and SP turned to law enforcement officers with a written statement, who explained that the offender did not pass the verification of military registration documents and threatened him with a knife during the conflict. The material evidence - the knife - was seized.

... a criminal proceeding has been opened under Part 1 of Article 129 (threat of murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for probationary supervision for a term of up to two years or restriction of liberty for the same term. The investigation is underway - added the police.

