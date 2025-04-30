$41.560.18
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 32952 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

01:34 PM • 82040 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 113821 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 142410 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 233895 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 111998 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 243998 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 171840 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 118791 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 149079 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Publications
Exclusives
In Kharkiv, a man attacked a TCC employee with a knife: police have opened proceedings

Kyiv • UNN

 4226 views

In Kharkiv, a 29-year-old man threatened a TCC employee with a knife during a document check. A criminal investigation has been opened into the fact of threats of murder, the knife has been seized.

In Kharkiv, a man attacked a TCC employee with a knife: police have opened proceedings

In Kharkiv, during a document check, a 29-year-old man behaved aggressively and, after pulling out a knife, threatened to use it against an employee of the TCC, a criminal proceeding has been opened. This is reported by the Kharkiv region police, reports UNN.

April 29 ... a conflict occurred during the verification of accounting documents from citizens. During the document check, a 29-year-old man behaved aggressively and, after pulling out a knife, threatened to use it 

- the message says.

It is noted that upon the departure of the investigative team, an employee of the Shevchenkivskyi District Military Commissariat and SP turned to law enforcement officers with a written statement, who explained that the offender did not pass the verification of military registration documents and threatened him with a knife during the conflict. The material evidence - the knife - was seized.

... a criminal proceeding has been opened under Part 1 of Article 129 (threat of murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for probationary supervision for a term of up to two years or restriction of liberty for the same term. The investigation is underway 

- added the police.

Let us remind you

In the Mykolaiv region, a police squad arrived at a call about a family quarrel. Fleeing from law enforcement officers, the abuser took out a grenade and threw it towards the police officers, there is one dead and injured.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Kharkiv
