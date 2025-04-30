There will be no "bad players" nearby: Trump explained why the US presence at the mining sites is beneficial for Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said he did not want to make a difficult deal with Ukraine on minerals, and added that the US presence at the development of Ukrainian minerals ensures that there will be no "bad players" nearby. This is reported by the BBC, reports UNN.

Details

According to Trump, he "did not want to make a difficult deal" because "Ukraine does not have much money."

We have an agreement in which our money is safe - said Trump.

He said that the US presence in Ukraine, where the US will "dig into the country's resources, will keep many bad players away from the country."

Let us remind you

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that America is ready to sign an agreement with Ukraine "this afternoon".

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal