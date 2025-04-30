There will be no "bad players" nearby: Trump explained why the US presence at the mining sites is beneficial for Ukraine

$41.560.18
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 32962 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

01:34 PM • 82062 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 113826 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 142416 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 233897 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 111999 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 243998 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 171840 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 118791 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 149082 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Publications
Exclusives
Publications

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 54107 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 101601 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 137098 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 233897 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 180134 views
There will be no "bad players" nearby: Trump explained why the US presence at the mining sites is beneficial for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3646 views

Trump said that he did not want a complicated deal with Ukraine due to a lack of money. According to him, the presence of the US in the development of minerals will keep "bad players" away.

There will be no "bad players" nearby: Trump explained why the US presence at the mining sites is beneficial for Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said he did not want to make a difficult deal with Ukraine on minerals, and added that the US presence at the development of Ukrainian minerals ensures that there will be no "bad players" nearby. This is reported by the BBC, reports UNN.

Details

According to Trump, he "did not want to make a difficult deal" because "Ukraine does not have much money."

We have an agreement in which our money is safe 

- said Trump.

He said that the US presence in Ukraine, where the US will "dig into the country's resources, will keep many bad players away from the country."

Let us remind you

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that America is ready to sign an agreement with Ukraine "this afternoon".

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal
30.04.25, 16:34 • 80408 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Scott Bessent
Donald Trump
Ukraine
