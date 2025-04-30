Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that an agreement with the United States on minerals could be signed in the coming days. It will contribute to the development and reconstruction of our state. Shmyhal said this on the air of the telethon, UNN writes.

As soon as all the final details are finalized, in the near future, I hope, within the next 24 hours, the agreement will be signed - Shmyhal said.

The head of government said that this time we are talking about concluding an equal international agreement that will contribute to the development and reconstruction of Ukraine.

We are already finalizing the final details with our American colleagues. This is a strategic agreement created for an investment fund, a partnership. This is a really good, equal, international agreement on joint investments in the development and reconstruction of Ukraine between the government of the United States and the government of Ukraine - Shmyhal noted.

Earlier UNN wrote citing its own sources that today Ukraine and America may sign an agreement on minerals.

Today, Ukraine and the United States may sign an agreement on minerals. Ukraine is ready - said the interlocutor.

The source noted that the Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko will be in Washington today.