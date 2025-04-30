$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal
01:34 PM • 11202 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 54024 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 80266 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 141592 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 82955 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 224951 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 165951 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 115458 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 140153 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107913 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
3.8m/s
26%
751 mm
Popular news

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

April 30, 04:52 AM • 88065 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

April 30, 05:35 AM • 89279 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 127285 views

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

April 30, 08:04 AM • 63967 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 71465 views
Publications

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 17870 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 42202 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 141589 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 127839 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 148096 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

01:52 PM • 5390 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 11071 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 12206 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 26604 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 71866 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10748 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the preparation for signing an agreement with the United States regarding minerals. The agreement will contribute to the development and restoration of Ukraine through investments.

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that an agreement with the United States on minerals could be signed in the coming days. It will contribute to the development and reconstruction of our state. Shmyhal said this on the air of the telethon, UNN writes.

Details

As soon as all the final details are finalized, in the near future, I hope, within the next 24 hours, the agreement will be signed

- Shmyhal said.

The head of government said that this time we are talking about concluding an equal international agreement that will contribute to the development and reconstruction of Ukraine.

We are already finalizing the final details with our American colleagues. This is a strategic agreement created for an investment fund, a partnership. This is a really good, equal, international agreement on joint investments in the development and reconstruction of Ukraine between the government of the United States and the government of Ukraine

- Shmyhal noted.

Addition

Earlier UNN wrote citing its own sources that today Ukraine and America may sign an agreement on minerals.

Today, Ukraine and the United States may sign an agreement on minerals. Ukraine is ready

- said the interlocutor.

The source noted that the Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko will be in Washington today.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
United States
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brent
$62.03
Bitcoin
$93,081.70
S&P 500
$5,435.66
Tesla
$271.21
Газ TTF
$32.50
Золото
$3,319.00
Ethereum
$1,740.19