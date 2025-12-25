$42.150.05
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 22228 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 27161 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 20847 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 18410 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 14413 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 53436 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Charles III
Mykola Leontovych
Musician
Ukraine
United States
Village
Great Britain
Europe
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Mercedes-Benz Zetros
YouTube

In Georgia, an activist created a giant geoglyph addressed to the US Senate. He was fined

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

The City Hall of the Georgian municipality of Zugdidi fined activist Rosto Zarandia 2,000 lari for the inscription MEGOBARI Act. He made it with a tractor on state land, sowing the plot with clover.

In Georgia, an activist created a giant geoglyph addressed to the US Senate. He was fined

The City Hall of the Georgian municipality of Zugdidi fined activist Rosto Zarandia 2,000 lari for the giant inscription MEGOBARI Act, which appeared in November near the Black Sea settlement of Anaklia. This is evidenced by the protocol that Zarandia provided to the media, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

Details

According to the document, the activist illegally used a state land plot in Didi Nedzi. Zarandia himself disagrees with the decision and intends to appeal the fine.

The geoglyph, almost 400 meters long, is addressed to the US Senate, which has not yet made a final decision on the MEGOBARI Act bill. The initiative provides for tough sanctions against the Georgian authorities for undermining democracy or strengthening cooperation with Tbilisi in case of a change in political course.

The publication notes that the activist made the inscription with a tractor. He said that he specifically chose a plot near Anaklia – a place where a deep-water port was once planned to be built with American investments. Zarandia called his performance "agro-art," emphasizing that he did not harm either the environment or farmers: in parallel with the inscription, he sowed the plot with clover.

US calls for investigation into media reports of chemical weapons use against protesters in Georgia04.12.25, 15:52 • 2915 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Village
Sanctions
Technology
United States Senate
Tbilisi
Georgia