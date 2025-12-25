The City Hall of the Georgian municipality of Zugdidi fined activist Rosto Zarandia 2,000 lari for the giant inscription MEGOBARI Act, which appeared in November near the Black Sea settlement of Anaklia. This is evidenced by the protocol that Zarandia provided to the media, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

According to the document, the activist illegally used a state land plot in Didi Nedzi. Zarandia himself disagrees with the decision and intends to appeal the fine.

The geoglyph, almost 400 meters long, is addressed to the US Senate, which has not yet made a final decision on the MEGOBARI Act bill. The initiative provides for tough sanctions against the Georgian authorities for undermining democracy or strengthening cooperation with Tbilisi in case of a change in political course.

The publication notes that the activist made the inscription with a tractor. He said that he specifically chose a plot near Anaklia – a place where a deep-water port was once planned to be built with American investments. Zarandia called his performance "agro-art," emphasizing that he did not harm either the environment or farmers: in parallel with the inscription, he sowed the plot with clover.

