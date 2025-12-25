Russians were urged to refrain from traveling to Germany without special need. This was announced at a briefing by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, UNN reports.

The Russian Foreign Ministry urges Russians to refrain from traveling to Germany without special need - Russian media quote Zakharova.

The reasons are not yet given.

However, Zakharova could not refrain from commenting on peace for Ukraine.

According to her, Europe is not thinking about peace, "continuing the escalation."

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also called NATO's rhetoric about the possibility of blocking the Kaliningrad region a delusion.

