Russian Foreign Ministry urged Russians to refrain from traveling to Germany

$42.150.05
49.680.05
ukenru
04:14 PM • 5432 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 26241 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 28238 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 32881 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 22722 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 19409 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 15027 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 55467 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 72151 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 33322 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3.9m/s
79%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 21963 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 14731 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"December 25, 10:37 AM • 35030 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 8778 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideo03:24 PM • 6112 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 26230 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 55462 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 40747 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 72147 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 58681 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Charles III
Mykola Leontovych
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideo04:41 PM • 3484 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideo03:24 PM • 6340 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 9016 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 14865 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 22112 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Mercedes-Benz Zetros
YouTube

Russian Foreign Ministry urged Russians to refrain from traveling to Germany

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged Russians to refrain from traveling to Germany unless absolutely necessary. The reasons for this appeal are not given.

Russian Foreign Ministry urged Russians to refrain from traveling to Germany

Russians were urged to refrain from traveling to Germany without special need. This was announced at a briefing by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, UNN reports.

The Russian Foreign Ministry urges Russians to refrain from traveling to Germany without special need

 - Russian media quote Zakharova.

The reasons are not yet given.

Let's add

However, Zakharova could not refrain from commenting on peace for Ukraine.

According to her, Europe is not thinking about peace, "continuing the escalation."

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also called NATO's rhetoric about the possibility of blocking the Kaliningrad region a delusion.

"Slow but steady": Russian Foreign Ministry announces progress in negotiations with the US on Ukraine25.12.25, 16:00 • 2054 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Kaliningrad Oblast
NATO
Germany
Ukraine