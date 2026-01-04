Denmark calls Trump's new statements on Greenland "absolutely absurd"

$42.170.00
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
03:39 PM • 16722 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 41484 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 28319 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 41793 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 51202 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 57142 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 55310 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 50748 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 65632 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
In Russia, a military Kamaz truck carrying personnel was blown up: the occupiers suffered lossesVideoJanuary 4, 11:37 AM • 15349 views
Zelenskyy announced the appointment of a new head of the State Border Guard Service soonJanuary 4, 01:19 PM • 15748 views
OPEC+ agreed to maintain stable oil production despite disagreements among membersJanuary 4, 01:35 PM • 11528 views
Kadyrov appeared in public with a cane after reports of his hospitalizationJanuary 4, 01:58 PM • 19429 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhoto03:02 PM • 9424 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 93112 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 111794 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 121480 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 257608 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 193590 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Ihor Klymenko
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
State Border of Ukraine
Iran
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideo05:30 PM • 7964 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela04:22 PM • 8084 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhoto03:02 PM • 9664 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 22576 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 70117 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The New York Times

Denmark calls Trump's new statements on Greenland "absolutely absurd"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen criticized the Trump administration for renewing claims on Greenland, stating that the US has no right to annex territories of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Denmark calls Trump's new statements on Greenland "absolutely absurd"

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen sharply criticized the Donald Trump administration over renewed claims to Greenland. The Prime Minister stated this during an interview with TV2, writes UNN.

Details

In an interview with The Atlantic, the US President stated that the country "needs" this island, to which the head of the Danish government replied that such talks are "absolutely absurd."

Trump's envoy to Greenland said the US is not seeking to "conquer" Danish territory24.12.25, 18:45 • 3795 views

According to Mette Frederiksen, the United States has no right to annex territories that are part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Another wave of discussion about the island's status arose after the publication of Katie Miller, wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff of the White House, who shared an image of Greenland in the American flag with the caption "Coming Soon." Denmark officially confirms that the island is not for sale and remains part of the kingdom.

Trump said the US "needs Greenland for defense"04.01.26, 21:24 • 1444 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Greenland
Mette Frederiksen
White House
Donald Trump
Denmark
United States