Denmark calls Trump's new statements on Greenland "absolutely absurd"

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen sharply criticized the Donald Trump administration over renewed claims to Greenland. The Prime Minister stated this during an interview with TV2, writes UNN.

Details

In an interview with The Atlantic, the US President stated that the country "needs" this island, to which the head of the Danish government replied that such talks are "absolutely absurd."

According to Mette Frederiksen, the United States has no right to annex territories that are part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Another wave of discussion about the island's status arose after the publication of Katie Miller, wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff of the White House, who shared an image of Greenland in the American flag with the caption "Coming Soon." Denmark officially confirms that the island is not for sale and remains part of the kingdom.

