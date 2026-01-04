$42.170.00
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
03:39 PM • 13133 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 38194 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5
January 4, 09:34 AM • 25793 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 39908 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 50143 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 56356 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 54945 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 50494 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 65198 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
The New York Times

Trump said the US "needs Greenland for defense"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

US President Donald Trump said the US needs Greenland for defense. This was said in response to a question about possible military actions after the operation in Venezuela.

Trump said the US "needs Greenland for defense"

US President Donald Trump says the US "needs Greenland for defense," the American leader told The Atlantic, according to UNN.

Details

The Atlantic stated that Trump was asked whether an attack on Venezuela could indicate a willingness to take military action to seize control of Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, which rejected America's territorial claims. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a day earlier that the world should pay attention to this after the operation in Venezuela. "When he tells you he's going to do something, when he tells you he's going to solve a problem, he means it," Rubio said. Trump has repeatedly said that the US "needs" to control Greenland.

Trump said others have to decide what US military action in Venezuela means for Greenland.

"They'll have to see that for themselves. I really don't know. He was very generous to me, Marco, yesterday," Trump said. "You know, I didn't mean Greenland then. But we need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defense."

Trump stated that Greenland is needed by the US for security after the appointment of a special envoy23.12.25, 09:52 • 3540 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Greenland
Marco Rubio
Venezuela
Donald Trump
Denmark
United States