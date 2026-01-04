Trump said the US "needs Greenland for defense"

US President Donald Trump says the US "needs Greenland for defense," the American leader told The Atlantic, according to UNN.

Details

The Atlantic stated that Trump was asked whether an attack on Venezuela could indicate a willingness to take military action to seize control of Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, which rejected America's territorial claims. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a day earlier that the world should pay attention to this after the operation in Venezuela. "When he tells you he's going to do something, when he tells you he's going to solve a problem, he means it," Rubio said. Trump has repeatedly said that the US "needs" to control Greenland.

Trump said others have to decide what US military action in Venezuela means for Greenland.

"They'll have to see that for themselves. I really don't know. He was very generous to me, Marco, yesterday," Trump said. "You know, I didn't mean Greenland then. But we need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defense."

