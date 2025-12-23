Trump stated that Greenland is needed by the US for security after the appointment of a special envoy

US President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his desire for the US to control Greenland, following the announcement of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry's appointment as a special envoy to the island. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

"We need Greenland for national security, not for minerals... If you look at Greenland, you look along the coast, you see Russian and Chinese ships everywhere. We need it for national security. We must have it," Trump told reporters in Palm Beach, Florida, adding that Landry wants to "lead this effort."

At the same time, the president emphasized that his interest is not related to Greenland's energy or mineral resources — claiming that the US has enough of its own resources — but to the fact that, in his opinion, Denmark does not spend enough money on protecting the island. Greenland is an autonomous dependent territory of Denmark with its own self-government and parliament.

"They have a very small population, and I don't know — they say 'Denmark,' but Denmark doesn't spend money. They have no military protection," Trump said. "They say Denmark was there 300 years ago or something, with a ship. Well, we were there with ships too, I'm sure. So we'll have to figure it all out."

Addition

Trump has shown great interest in controlling Greenland after first expressing the idea of buying the territory from Denmark six years ago. But during his second term, he became more vocal about it and sent key American officials, including Vice President J.D. Vance and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, to the Arctic island. Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, also visited Greenland in January before Trump's inauguration for a second term.

Trump's interest causes concern among residents of Greenland and Denmark and attracts the attention of Danish intelligence. The Danish Defence Intelligence Service for the first time this month called the US a potential security threat, noting the country's efforts to use its economic and technological capabilities as a tool to influence allies and adversaries.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated on social media after the announcement that the EU "stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland."

"Arctic security remains a key priority for the European Union, and in this we seek to cooperate with allies and partners," she noted. "Territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law. These principles are important not only for the EU, but for all countries in the world."

Recall

US President Trump appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special US envoy to Greenland, which underscores intentions to strengthen US influence in the Arctic. This decision raises questions, as Landry only took office as governor of Louisiana in January 2024.

