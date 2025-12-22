$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
07:25 AM • 9560 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 23255 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 36745 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 40704 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 47370 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 41888 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 51293 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 73321 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 92975 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 46152 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
Publications
Exclusives
Denmark reacted to the appointment of the US special envoy to Greenland, emphasizing respect for territorial integrity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Denmark reacted to the appointment of the US special envoy to Greenland, emphasizing respect for territorial integrity. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen stressed that everyone must respect the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Denmark reacted to the appointment of the US special envoy to Greenland, emphasizing respect for territorial integrity

US President Donald Trump, by appointing Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland, confirmed America's sustained interest in the Arctic island. This was stated on Monday by Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, reports  Reuters,  writes UNN.

This appointment confirms the continued American interest in Greenland. At the same time, we insist that everyone – including the United States – must respect the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark.

-  Rasmussen said in an emailed statement.

Addition

US President Trump appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special US envoy to Greenland, underscoring intentions to strengthen US influence in the Arctic. This decision raises questions, as Landry only took office as governor of Louisiana in January 2024.

The White House has so far refrained from providing additional clarifications regarding the new envoy's powers. It should be recalled that during his first term, Trump had already expressed the idea of buying Greenland from Denmark, which then caused a diplomatic scandal. It seems that the administration has decided to return to this issue with a new personnel approach.

Also, the Danish Defense Intelligence Service for the first time named the United States a potential threat to the country's security, noting that the US prioritizes its own interests and encroaches on Greenland. Russia and China are still considered the main risks to Denmark.

Canada to open new consulates in Greenland and Alaska17.12.25, 11:21 • 3328 views

Olga Rozgon

