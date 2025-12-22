Denmark reacted to the appointment of the US special envoy to Greenland, emphasizing respect for territorial integrity

US President Donald Trump, by appointing Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland, confirmed America's sustained interest in the Arctic island. This was stated on Monday by Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, reports Reuters, writes UNN.

This appointment confirms the continued American interest in Greenland. At the same time, we insist that everyone – including the United States – must respect the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark. - Rasmussen said in an emailed statement.

Addition

US President Trump appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special US envoy to Greenland, underscoring intentions to strengthen US influence in the Arctic. This decision raises questions, as Landry only took office as governor of Louisiana in January 2024.

The White House has so far refrained from providing additional clarifications regarding the new envoy's powers. It should be recalled that during his first term, Trump had already expressed the idea of buying Greenland from Denmark, which then caused a diplomatic scandal. It seems that the administration has decided to return to this issue with a new personnel approach.

Also, the Danish Defense Intelligence Service for the first time named the United States a potential threat to the country's security, noting that the US prioritizes its own interests and encroaches on Greenland. Russia and China are still considered the main risks to Denmark.

Canada to open new consulates in Greenland and Alaska