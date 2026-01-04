Over 150 combat engagements in 24 hours: Defense Forces repelled massive attacks in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

$42.170.00
03:52 PM • 10663 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
03:39 PM • 15597 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 40499 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 27478 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 41190 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 50891 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 56923 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 55203 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 50675 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 65512 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Popular news
In Russia, a military Kamaz truck carrying personnel was blown up: the occupiers suffered losses
January 4, 11:37 AM • 14572 views
Zelenskyy announced the appointment of a new head of the State Border Guard Service soon
January 4, 01:19 PM • 14924 views
OPEC+ agreed to maintain stable oil production despite disagreements among members
January 4, 01:35 PM • 10643 views
Kadyrov appeared in public with a cane after reports of his hospitalization
January 4, 01:58 PM • 18482 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagement
03:02 PM • 7104 views
Over 150 combat engagements in 24 hours: Defense Forces repelled massive attacks in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

On December 4, 154 combat engagements took place on the front, the Russian army carried out over 3,000 shellings and used 4,663 kamikaze drones. The highest intensity of fighting is concentrated in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, where 47 and 53 attacks were repelled, respectively.

Over 150 combat engagements in 24 hours: Defense Forces repelled massive attacks in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

As of 10:00 PM on December 4, the situation on the front line remains tense: since the beginning of the day, 154 combat engagements have occurred. The Russian army carried out over 3,000 shellings and used 4,663 kamikaze drones. Also, 23 airstrikes using 75 guided aerial bombs were recorded. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The highest intensity of fighting is concentrated in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions. Near Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and surrounding settlements, 47 attacks were repelled.

In this area, Ukrainian defenders eliminated and wounded 121 occupiers, destroyed a tank, three ammunition depots, three robotic systems, and 29 drones. In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces stopped 53 enemy assault attempts.

Situation in other directions

Significant activity was recorded in the Oleksandrivka (22 attacks) and Kostiantynivka (17 attacks) directions. In the Kupyansk, Lyman, and Sloviansk directions, a total of 18 attacks were repelled, and fighting continues in some places.

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, seven offensive attempts were stopped, particularly in the Vovchansk area.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy showed no activity; in other sectors of the front, the situation did not undergo significant changes.

