Over 150 combat engagements in 24 hours: Defense Forces repelled massive attacks in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

As of 10:00 PM on December 4, the situation on the front line remains tense: since the beginning of the day, 154 combat engagements have occurred. The Russian army carried out over 3,000 shellings and used 4,663 kamikaze drones. Also, 23 airstrikes using 75 guided aerial bombs were recorded. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The highest intensity of fighting is concentrated in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions. Near Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and surrounding settlements, 47 attacks were repelled.

In this area, Ukrainian defenders eliminated and wounded 121 occupiers, destroyed a tank, three ammunition depots, three robotic systems, and 29 drones. In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces stopped 53 enemy assault attempts.

Situation in other directions

Significant activity was recorded in the Oleksandrivka (22 attacks) and Kostiantynivka (17 attacks) directions. In the Kupyansk, Lyman, and Sloviansk directions, a total of 18 attacks were repelled, and fighting continues in some places.

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, seven offensive attempts were stopped, particularly in the Vovchansk area.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy showed no activity; in other sectors of the front, the situation did not undergo significant changes.

Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine