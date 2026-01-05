"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American country

US President Donald Trump on Sunday, January 4, issued a harsh warning to the Colombian government, not ruling out the possibility of a military operation in that country. The statement was made aboard the presidential plane Air Force One as Trump returned to Washington, writes UNN.

Details

The American leader harshly criticized Colombian President Gustavo Petro, accusing him of facilitating drug trafficking. Trump hinted that the Colombian leadership could be the next target after the successful capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Colombia is also very sick, it is run by a sick man who likes to produce cocaine and sell it to the United States, and he will not be doing that for long. - Trump told reporters.

Colombia suspends intelligence sharing with the US: country's leader names the reason

When directly asked about the likelihood of a military operation against Colombia, the US president replied: "That sounds good to me."

Context of regional tensions

These threats came just a day after US special forces, in Operation "Absolute Resolve," captured Nicolás Maduro in Caracas and brought him to New York. The Trump administration views the fight against drug trafficking as a national security priority and uses coercive pressure on Latin American leaders it considers involved in drug smuggling.

Earlier, Trump had already called Gustavo Petro a "troublemaker" and advised him to "beware," stating that Colombia had numerous cocaine "factories" operating for the US market.

US imposes sanctions on Colombian president and his inner circle