January 4, 03:52 PM • 16576 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 30991 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 51503 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 37002 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 48353 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 54979 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 60197 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 56362 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 51461 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 66979 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Donald Trump threatened Colombia with a military operation, accusing President Gustavo Petro of facilitating drug trafficking. This happened after the detention of Nicolás Maduro, which indicates increased US pressure on Latin American leaders.

"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American country

US President Donald Trump on Sunday, January 4, issued a harsh warning to the Colombian government, not ruling out the possibility of a military operation in that country. The statement was made aboard the presidential plane Air Force One as Trump returned to Washington, writes UNN.

Details

The American leader harshly criticized Colombian President Gustavo Petro, accusing him of facilitating drug trafficking. Trump hinted that the Colombian leadership could be the next target after the successful capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Colombia is also very sick, it is run by a sick man who likes to produce cocaine and sell it to the United States, and he will not be doing that for long.

- Trump told reporters.

Colombia suspends intelligence sharing with the US: country's leader names the reason12.11.25, 06:01 • 4783 views

When directly asked about the likelihood of a military operation against Colombia, the US president replied: "That sounds good to me."

Context of regional tensions

These threats came just a day after US special forces, in Operation "Absolute Resolve," captured Nicolás Maduro in Caracas and brought him to New York. The Trump administration views the fight against drug trafficking as a national security priority and uses coercive pressure on Latin American leaders it considers involved in drug smuggling.

Earlier, Trump had already called Gustavo Petro a "troublemaker" and advised him to "beware," stating that Colombia had numerous cocaine "factories" operating for the US market. 

US imposes sanctions on Colombian president and his inner circle24.10.25, 22:52 • 4057 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Air Force One
Nicolas Maduro
Gustavo Petro
Colombia
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
New York City
United States