Colombia suspends intelligence sharing with the US: country's leader names the reason

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has ordered Colombian public security forces to suspend intelligence sharing with US intelligence agencies. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

According to Petro, the order will remain in effect until Washington stops attacks on boats in the Caribbean.

The fight against drugs must be consistent with the human rights of the peoples of the Caribbean said the Colombian leader.

He also referred to the history of cooperation between Colombia and the United States in the fight against drug trafficking.

After US forces struck two vessels linked to drug cartels in the eastern Pacific, at least six people died. The operations caused diplomatic tension in Latin America and controversy in the US Congress.

