Andriy Parubiy Street to appear in Kyiv

A street in Kyiv will be named after People's Deputy and former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy. The corresponding initiative was supported by 57% of participants in a public poll on the portal and in the "Kyiv Digital" application. This was reported by the press service of the "European Solidarity" (ES) party, informs UNN.

Details

It refers to the section along Mariinsky Park – from Hrushevsky Street to Parkova Road.

The leader of the ES in the Kyiv City Council, Maryna Poroshenko, noted that the street name will become a symbol of gratitude to Andriy Parubiy.

He was a person who made a significant contribution to the development of Ukrainian parliamentarism, played an important role during the Revolution of Dignity and in matters of national identity. His activity is an example of service to the state, responsibility and devotion to Ukraine. I am convinced that the name of the street in the very center of Kyiv will become a symbol of memory, gratitude and respect for Andriy and for those who stood up for our freedom and statehood. - Poroshenko noted.

Context

Andriy Parubiy was killed on August 30, 2025, in Lviv with 7 shots. According to the investigation, the suspect in this crime is a 52-year-old Lviv resident.

The police considered three main versions of the motives for this crime: premeditated murder in connection with the political activity of the people's deputy, a Russian trace, and personal hostile relations between the suspect and the victim. The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, stated that the priority was to work out information regarding a possible Russian trace.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine found the weapon used to kill People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy. It is a Makarov pistol with a silencer: it was in a cache set up by the killer and contains his DNA.

