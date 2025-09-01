$41.320.06
September 1, 06:36 PM
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
Погода
+18°
2.7m/s
78%
747mm
UNN Lite
News by theme
Thousands of Ukrainians bid farewell to Andriy Parubiy in Kyiv and LvivPhoto

Thousands of Ukrainians in Kyiv and Lviv came to bid farewell to the political figure Andriy Parubiy, who was shot dead on August 30. Law enforcement officers detained a suspect in the murder, and the investigation is ongoing.

Society • September 1, 05:28 PM • 2936 views
Available information indicates a "Russian trace" in the murder of Andriy Parubiy - SBU

The SBU, National Police, and Prosecutor General's Office are investigating the possible involvement of Russian special services in the murder of MP Andriy Parubiy. The killer has been detained, and the crime has been classified as premeditated murder and illegal handling of weapons.

Politics • September 1, 11:05 AM • 4098 views
Law enforcement, SBU, and the Prosecutor General's Office have gathered sufficient evidence regarding the suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy - National Police

Law enforcement agencies have gathered enough evidence to announce suspicion to the man detained in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murder. The murder of the ex-chairman of the Verkhovna Rada occurred in Lviv on August 30, 2025.

Society • September 1, 10:48 AM • 2878 views
Parubiy did not appeal to law enforcement or the SBU for protection - National Police

Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, killed in Lviv, did not request protection from the National Police or the SBU. Despite this, in 2014 he was put on a liquidation list, and in 2022 he was provided with enhanced security.

Society • September 1, 10:34 AM • 3384 views
Did they follow Parubiy before the murder - the police responded

Law enforcement officers in Lviv region are checking whether ex-Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was being followed before his murder, studying the evidence obtained. It is currently unknown whether the detainee had accomplices, but the police do not rule out any version.

Politics • September 1, 10:19 AM • 4570 views
National Police on Parubiy's murder: the crime was prepared in advance

The murder of former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was not spontaneous, but carefully prepared. It is currently unknown whether the suspect had accomplices, but law enforcement officers are considering all versions.

Politics • September 1, 09:59 AM • 4012 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: it is currently unknown whether the detainee had accomplices

It is currently unknown whether the suspect in the murder of MP Andriy Parubiy had accomplices. The police do not rule out any version, with information regarding a possible Russian trace being the priority.

Politics • September 1, 09:40 AM • 2536 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy's murder was not a courier - National Police

The suspect in Andriy Parubiy's murder did not have a permanent job and earned occasional income. The man was not a courier, as some media previously reported.

Society • September 1, 09:36 AM • 3518 views
Parubiy's murder: contract killing by the Russian Federation not ruled out

Law enforcement officers are studying all motives for the murder of MP Andriy Parubiy, not excluding a Russian trace as a contract killing. The detained Lviv resident has been notified of suspicion of murder, and a petition for detention is being prepared.

Politics • September 1, 09:30 AM • 3066 views
Exclusive
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced

The Prosecutor General's Office is considering three main versions of the murder of former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy: political activity, Russian involvement, and personal animosity. No connection to Iryna Farion's murder has been confirmed yet.

Politics • September 1, 09:15 AM • 181728 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion

A 52-year-old Lviv resident has been notified of suspicion in the murder of Ukrainian People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy.

Crimes and emergencies • September 1, 08:38 AM • 104208 views
Detention of suspect in Parubiy's murder: National Police show first photosPhoto

The National Police have released the first photos from the detention of a suspect in the murder of MP Andriy Parubiy. This was announced by the head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi.

Society • September 1, 06:56 AM • 10519 views
Exclusive
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect being prepared for charges

The Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office is preparing a notice of suspicion for the alleged killer of MP Andriy Parubiy. Investigative actions are ongoing.

Politics • September 1, 06:45 AM • 16477 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned

A suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy has been detained in the Khmelnytskyi region. Dozens of police officers and SBU employees worked on solving the crime, which was under the personal control of the President of Ukraine.

Crimes and emergencies • August 31, 09:30 PM • 39507 views
Shooting in Lviv: man opened fire after pursuit - Zinkevych

In Lviv, on Volodymyr Velykyi Street, a man fired shots during a pursuit. Law enforcement officers detained the alleged shooter, there were no casualties.

Society • August 31, 06:51 PM • 6114 views
President of Ukraine hopes for effective investigation into Parubiy's murder

President Zelenskyy stated that work on the investigation into the murder of former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy is being conducted around the clock. In Lviv, an unknown man shot the politician five times as he was returning from the gym.

Crimes and emergencies • August 31, 06:40 PM • 11279 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy: when and where will the farewell and funeral of the politician take place

The funeral of Andriy Parubiy, murdered on August 30, will take place on September 2. The farewell will begin at St. George's Cathedral, followed by a city-wide ceremony at Rynok Square.

Society • August 31, 12:51 PM • 6320 views
Parubiy's Murder: State Protection Department Clarifies Procedure for Protecting Officials and Their Families

The State Protection Department of Ukraine states that it ensures the safety of officials and their families exclusively within the framework of the law. This refutes manipulative statements in the media.

Society • August 30, 08:59 PM • 3802 views
Parubiy's murder: Glovo declares readiness to cooperate with law enforcement

Glovo is ready to cooperate with law enforcement in the investigation of the murder of MP Andriy Parubiy. The shooter who killed the politician was wearing a Glovo uniform.

Society • August 30, 04:41 PM • 4603 views
Murder of MP Parubiy: shot with a short-barreled firearm

In Lviv, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead with a short-barreled firearm. Approximately 8 shots were fired, the shooter's identity and the weapon have not been established.

Society • August 30, 03:19 PM • 10415 views
Murder of ex-VR Chairman Parubiy: police investigate video leak from crime scene on TelegramVideo

Police are investigating the dissemination of a video from the scene of the murder of ex-VR Chairman Andriy Parubiy. The video was published on Telegram without permission; responsibility is being established.

Society • August 30, 03:06 PM • 12631 views
Various versions are being considered, including a Russian trace: the prosecutor's office on Parubiy's murder

Law enforcement is considering various versions of the murder of former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andriy Parubiy. Currently, there is no data linking this crime to the murder of Iryna Farion.

Politics • August 30, 03:00 PM • 9705 views
Police are investigating whether Parubiy received threats

Law enforcement officers in Lviv region are analyzing whether threats were made to the murdered MP Andriy Parubiy. In 2014, Parubiy was on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Politics • August 30, 02:56 PM • 4791 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: about 8 shots were fired

On Yefremov Street in Lviv, an unknown person fired about 8 shots from a firearm. The report of the shooting was received by the police at 11:37.

Crimes and emergencies • August 30, 02:44 PM • 10356 views
Law enforcement is still establishing the whereabouts of Parubiy's killer.

Law enforcement continues to search for the person responsible for Parubiy's murder. The whereabouts of the perpetrator have not yet been established.

Crimes and emergencies • August 30, 02:40 PM • 6903 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned

President Zelenskyy states that the murder of Parubiy in Lviv was a meticulously planned crime. Details of the incident are being investigated.

Politics • August 30, 01:59 PM • 94287 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: police on the trail of the shooter - sources

Police are on the trail of the killer of People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy, who was shot dead in Lviv. The shooter was seen on cameras, he was dressed in a Glovo uniform.

Politics • August 30, 01:31 PM • 16720 views
In 2014, Parubiy was put on a hit list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council - MP Velychkovych

People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy, killed in Lviv, had previously been on hit lists. A fellow faction member spoke about assassination attempts and increased security.

Politics • August 30, 12:58 PM • 10418 views
Murder of former Verkhovna Rada chairman Parubiy: gunman fired 4 shots to the chest

Former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was killed in Lviv while returning from the gym. The gunman fired 4 shots to the chest from behind; police are searching for the assailant.

Politics • August 30, 12:27 PM • 12406 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the MP's body is still at the scene of the tragedy

The body of former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andriy Parubiy remains at the scene of the murder in Lviv for investigative actions. Forensic experts are examining the body, and police are searching for the shooter who shot him in the back.

Society • August 30, 11:48 AM • 11639 views