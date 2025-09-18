Instead of Parubiy: CEC recognized Chornovol as a People's Deputy

The Central Election Commission recognized Tetiana Chornovol as an elected People's Deputy of Ukraine instead of Andriy Parubiy, UNN reports with reference to the CEC.

The Commission received a document from the Verkhovna Rada Apparatus certifying the early termination of the powers of People's Deputy of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy - the message says.

Andriy Parubiy was elected in the snap parliamentary elections on July 21, 2019, in the nationwide multi-mandate electoral district from the "European Solidarity" party.

The CEC considered the document and recognized Tetiana Chornovol, the next candidate in line, included in the election list of the "European Solidarity" party under No. 27, as an elected People's Deputy of Ukraine in the said elections - the commission informs.

Chornovol in the previous convocation of the Verkhovna Rada was a member of the People's Front faction and the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security.

In 2013, Chornovol survived an assassination attempt, and later actively participated in the Revolution of Dignity. In 2014, Chornovol participated in the defense of Mariupol, and in the same year lost her husband in the war.

From the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, she fought as part of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians, the 126th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, commanded a Stugna-P anti-tank missile system crew as part of the 1st Separate Special Purpose Brigade named after Ivan Bohun, and is an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

