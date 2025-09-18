Rada appealed to the President regarding the awarding of the title Hero of Ukraine to Andriy Parubiy
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada supported the request to the President regarding the posthumous awarding of the title Hero of Ukraine to Andriy Parubiy. A petition for this gained more than 25,000 votes after former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv on August 30, 2025.
The Verkhovna Rada supported a request to the President to award the title Hero of Ukraine posthumously to former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy, People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko announced on Thursday on Telegram, UNN writes.
The Rada supported a request to the President to award the title Hero of Ukraine posthumously to Andriy Parubiy. "For" - 230
Recall
The petition to award Andriy Parubiy the title "Hero of Ukraine" (posthumously) exceeded 25,000 votes.
On August 30, 2025, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv. The police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times.