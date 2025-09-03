The Rada appealed to the EU with a call to condemn Parubiy's murder as an act of political terror by the Russian Federation

The Verkhovna Rada appealed to the EU Parliament and the parliaments of European states with a call to condemn the murder of MP Andriy Parubiy as an act of political terror by Russia. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada appealed to the European Parliament and the parliaments of European states with a call to condemn the murder of Andriy Parubiy as an act of political terror by Russia, and a request to honor his memory - Honcharenko wrote on Telegram.

The explanatory note to the draft resolution on the appeal of the Verkhovna Rada to the parliaments and governments of foreign states, international organizations in connection with the murder of Andriy Parubiy states that the crime against Parubiy is a political murder aimed against Ukrainian statehood and democratic development.

Andriy Parubiy was one of the state-builders of modern Ukraine. He was an active participant in the national-democratic movement of the late 1980s - early 1990s, which culminated in the restoration of Ukraine's independence, was among the leaders of the Orange Revolution and the Revolution of Dignity, headed the Maidan self-defense units, and in 2014 played a key role in the creation of the National Guard and strengthening defense forces.

The purpose of adopting the draft resolution is to condemn political terror and demand from Ukrainian law enforcement agencies to ensure an urgent, professional, transparent and effective investigation of Parubiy's murder.

The draft Resolution provides for:

an appeal by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the parliaments and governments of foreign states, as well as international organizations, to strongly condemn this act of political terror as part of the aggressive war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine;

an appeal by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the European Parliament and the parliaments of EU member states with a request to honor the memory of the former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Parubiy and all Ukrainians who died due to the aggression of the Russian Federation with a minute of silence;

a demand from Ukrainian law enforcement agencies to ensure;

an urgent, professional, transparent and effective investigation of the murder, if necessary - with the involvement of international experts;

a call to Ukraine's international partners to increase political, economic and sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation as a terrorist state that wages an aggressive war and resorts to political assassinations and destabilizing actions;

a request to provide Ukraine with additional security and defense assistance, in particular to strengthen its ability to counter terrorist and sabotage attacks;

an emphasis on the need to strengthen national unity, consolidate democratic forces and abandon political persecution and discrediting opponents.

Additions

On August 30, 2025, former Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv. Police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times.

There are three main versions of the motives for Parubiy's murder:

premeditated murder in connection with the political activities of the people's deputy;

Russian trace; Or personal hostile relations between the suspect and the victim.

The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, stated that the priority is to work out information regarding a possible Russian trace.

Also, the Lviv police are analyzing whether threats were made to the murdered MP Andriy Parubiy. In 2014, Parubiy was on the liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. On September 1, the detained Lviv resident was notified of suspicion in Parubiy's murder.