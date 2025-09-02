Ukraine bid farewell to Andriy Parubiy: photos

Political figure Andriy Parubiy, who was killed in Lviv, was laid to rest, UNN reports.

Ukraine laid Andriy Parubiy to rest. A man of values, love for Ukraine, and struggle for it. May his memory be bright. I sincerely sympathize with his family. The killer will receive just punishment. - wrote Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration.

On August 30, 2025, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv. Police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times.

There are three main versions of the motives for Parubiy's murder:

• premeditated murder in connection with the political activities of the people's deputy;

• Russian trace;

• personal hostile relations between the suspect and the victim.

The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, stated that the priority is to work out information regarding a possible Russian trace.

Also, the Lviv police are analyzing whether the murdered MP Andriy Parubiy received threats. In 2014, Parubiy was on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

On September 1, the detained Lviv resident was notified of suspicion in Parubiy's murder.

