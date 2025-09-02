Murder of Andriy Parubiy: Suspect's actions reclassified, what is being incriminated

In the case of the murder of former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy, the actions of the suspect have been reclassified. He is now accused of illegal handling of weapons and attempted assassination of a People's Deputy of Ukraine. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

By agreement of the head of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the previously reported suspicion in the criminal proceedings regarding the murder of People's Deputy of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy has been changed. Taking into account the collected evidence, the legal qualification of the criminal offense has been changed to Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons) and Article 112 (attempted assassination of a People's Deputy of Ukraine, committed in connection with his state or public activities) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - stated in the message of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

It is also noted that, given this, the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office entrusted further pre-trial investigation in the said criminal proceedings to the Investigation Department of the SBU in the Lviv Region.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment - noted the Office of the Prosecutor General.

In addition, the Office of the Prosecutor General reminded that today the suspect was remanded in custody for a period of 60 days without the right to bail. The pre-trial investigation continues.

Recall

On August 30, 2025, in Lviv, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead. Law enforcement officers reported that the politician and public figure had been shot eight times.

The police considered three main versions of the motives for this crime:

• premeditated murder in connection with the political activities of the people's deputy;

• Russian trace;

• personal hostile relations between the suspect and the victim.

The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, stated that the priority was to work out information regarding a possible Russian trace.

Also, the Lviv police are analyzing whether the murdered MP Andriy Parubiy received threats. This is due to the fact that in 2014, Parubiy was included in the Russian liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

On September 1, the detained Lviv resident was notified of suspicion in Parubiy's murder.