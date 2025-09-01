$41.320.06
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 15157 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 22689 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 138648 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 85463 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 153189 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 160500 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
September 1, 05:46 AM • 138917 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 113094 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
August 31, 09:30 PM • 37879 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
Thousands of Ukrainians bid farewell to Andriy Parubiy in Kyiv and Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

Thousands of Ukrainians in Kyiv and Lviv came to bid farewell to the political figure Andriy Parubiy, who was shot dead on August 30. Law enforcement officers detained a suspect in the murder, and the investigation is ongoing.

Thousands of Ukrainians bid farewell to Andriy Parubiy in Kyiv and Lviv

Thousands of Ukrainians in Kyiv and Lviv came to bid farewell to the political figure Andriy Parubiy, who was shot dead on August 30, reports UNN.

Thousands of people on Kyiv's Maidan came to bid farewell to Andriy Parubiy, to remember him... To realize that his dreams are now ours to fulfill. Thousands and thousands - in Lviv, where a parastas is currently taking place. This word from Greek literally translates as "to stand nearby." Feeling each other's support and strength 

- wrote politician Rostyslav Pavlenko.

The funeral will take place tomorrow.

Tomorrow - another Hero will join the Pantheon. And he will leave us to finish the job. To liberate Ukraine and assert its leadership in Europe and the world. Andriy would not agree to anything less 

- Pavlenko summarized.

Available information indicates a "Russian trace" in the murder of Andriy Parubiy - SBU01.09.25, 14:05 • 3656 views

Lviv OVA head Maksym Kozytskyi also showed footage of the farewell to Andriy Parubiy, and emphasized that the politician "was part of important events that shaped modern Ukraine."

Lviv region bids farewell to Andriy Parubiy. He was part of important events that shaped modern Ukraine. Eternal memory. The funeral is tomorrow. The one who took his life will be held accountable for his crime. Fairly and inevitably 

- Kozytskyi wrote.

Addition

On the night of August 31 to September 1, the SBU, National Police, and prosecutor's office detained a man suspected of murdering People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy. Thanks to coordinated actions, law enforcement officers found a direct lead to the suspect within 24 hours of the attack, and detained him within 36 hours.

The suspect's actions are classified under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely: Part 1 of Article 115 (intentional murder) and Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons).

The disclosure of the crime and the detention were under the personal control of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Investigative actions are currently underway.

Recall

On August 30, 2025, in Lviv, the former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, was shot dead. The police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times. 

Law enforcement officers are considering various versions of the murder of former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andriy Parubiy. Currently, there is no data linking this crime to the murder of Iryna Farion. 

Also, the Lviv police are analyzing whether the murdered People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy received threats. In 2014, Parubiy was on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Antonina Tumanova

