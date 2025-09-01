Thousands of Ukrainians bid farewell to Andriy Parubiy in Kyiv and Lviv

Thousands of Ukrainians in Kyiv and Lviv came to bid farewell to the political figure Andriy Parubiy, who was shot dead on August 30, reports UNN.

Thousands of people on Kyiv's Maidan came to bid farewell to Andriy Parubiy, to remember him... To realize that his dreams are now ours to fulfill. Thousands and thousands - in Lviv, where a parastas is currently taking place. This word from Greek literally translates as "to stand nearby." Feeling each other's support and strength - wrote politician Rostyslav Pavlenko.

The funeral will take place tomorrow.

Tomorrow - another Hero will join the Pantheon. And he will leave us to finish the job. To liberate Ukraine and assert its leadership in Europe and the world. Andriy would not agree to anything less - Pavlenko summarized.

Available information indicates a "Russian trace" in the murder of Andriy Parubiy - SBU

Lviv OVA head Maksym Kozytskyi also showed footage of the farewell to Andriy Parubiy, and emphasized that the politician "was part of important events that shaped modern Ukraine."

Lviv region bids farewell to Andriy Parubiy. He was part of important events that shaped modern Ukraine. Eternal memory. The funeral is tomorrow. The one who took his life will be held accountable for his crime. Fairly and inevitably - Kozytskyi wrote.

Addition

On the night of August 31 to September 1, the SBU, National Police, and prosecutor's office detained a man suspected of murdering People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy. Thanks to coordinated actions, law enforcement officers found a direct lead to the suspect within 24 hours of the attack, and detained him within 36 hours.

The suspect's actions are classified under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely: Part 1 of Article 115 (intentional murder) and Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons).

The disclosure of the crime and the detention were under the personal control of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Investigative actions are currently underway.

Recall

On August 30, 2025, in Lviv, the former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, was shot dead. The police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times.

Law enforcement officers are considering various versions of the murder of former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andriy Parubiy. Currently, there is no data linking this crime to the murder of Iryna Farion.

Also, the Lviv police are analyzing whether the murdered People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy received threats. In 2014, Parubiy was on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.