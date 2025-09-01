Available information indicates a "Russian trace" in the murder of Andriy Parubiy - SBU

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police, and the Prosecutor General's Office believe that Russian special services may be involved in organizing the murder of People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy. Law enforcement officers received this information during initial investigative and operational measures with the detained killer. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

The crime bears signs of a contract killing. There is operational information indicating the possible involvement of the special services of the Russian Federation in organizing the murder. We are cooperating with law enforcement colleagues to identify all those involved in this audacious crime, confirm sources of information, and gather evidence. – noted Vadym Onyshchenko, head of the SBU department in Lviv Oblast.

Addition

On the night of August 31 to September 1, the SBU, National Police, and prosecutor's office detained a man suspected of murdering People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy. Thanks to coordinated actions, law enforcement officers traced the suspect directly within 24 hours of the attack, and detained him within 36 hours.

The suspect's actions are qualified under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely: Part 1 of Article 115 (intentional murder) and Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons).

The investigation of the crime and the detention were under the personal control of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Investigative actions are currently underway.

Recall

On August 30, 2025, in Lviv, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead. Police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times.

Law enforcement officers are considering various versions of the murder of former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andriy Parubiy. Currently, there is no data linking this crime to the murder of Iryna Farion.

The Lviv region police are also analyzing whether the murdered People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy received threats. In 2014, Parubiy was on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.