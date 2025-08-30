Maidan Nezalezhnosti

Law enforcement officers in Lviv region are analyzing whether threats were made to the murdered MP Andriy Parubiy. In 2014, Parubiy was on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.
Police are on the trail of the killer of People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy, who was shot dead in Lviv. The shooter was seen on cameras, he was dressed in a Glovo uniform.
In Lviv, the "Siren" interception plan has been introduced due to the murder of Andriy Parubiy. The former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada was a people's deputy for several convocations and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.