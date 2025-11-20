Government increased payments to families of Heavenly Hundred Heroes – Ministry of Social Policy

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution increasing monthly allowances for disabled family members of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes, the Ministry of Social Policy reported, according to UNN.

Details

The Heavenly Hundred Heroes stood for Ukraine's freedom on Maidan without weapons in their hands. They fought for the same values that our soldiers are fighting for on the battlefield today. Back then, they stood against injustice, possessing their own dignity and faith in Ukraine. That is why the state is now obliged to ensure justice and decent support for their families. – said Minister Denys Ulyutin.

From December 1, 2025, the monthly supplement to the pension in case of loss of a breadwinner will be UAH 12,971. If there are two or more disabled family members, the amount will be divided equally. Payments now also extend to old-age or disability pensions, and are currently received by 92 family members of 76 Heavenly Hundred Heroes.

