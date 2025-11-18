You can now apply for the "winter thousand" through the post office: how to do it

$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
08:43 AM • 3884 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
07:59 AM • 9600 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 11437 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 49386 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 42573 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 41321 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 35179 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 25547 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 66552 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 27158 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3m/s
83%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NATO explained why it does not shoot down Russian missiles over UkraineNovember 18, 01:39 AM • 26930 views
European health habits worth adoptingNovember 18, 01:59 AM • 19035 views
Trump agrees to sanctions bill against Russia, but there's a conditionNovember 18, 02:25 AM • 12597 views
Human consciousness can be uploaded to Optimus robots - MuskNovember 18, 03:19 AM • 12224 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 960 occupiers and 350 units of equipment in a day - General Staff05:44 AM • 13862 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 66552 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 98001 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 90055 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 147337 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 124353 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Joe Biden
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipro
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 26922 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 35873 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 36007 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 29295 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 48378 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

You can now apply for the "winter thousand" through the post office: how to do it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

From November 18, Ukrainians can apply for the state's "winter thousand" at Ukrposhta branches. This expands the possibilities of receiving assistance for those who do not use "Diia" or receive a pension to a bank account.

You can now apply for the "winter thousand" through the post office: how to do it

From today, November 18, applications for the state's "winter thousand" can also be submitted at Ukrposhta branches, the Ministry of Social Policy reported, writes UNN.

Ukrposhta branches are now accepting applications for the UAH 1,000 assistance under the "Winter Support" program. A written application can be submitted until December 24, 2025, at any of the more than 26,000 stationary and mobile branches throughout Ukraine.

- reported the ministry.

How to do it

It is noted that in the case of "if a pension or social assistance is received through Ukrposhta, the payment will be accrued automatically - there is no need to submit an application."

"For those who receive a pension to a bank account and do not use the Diia application, as well as for Ukrainians who do not have an RNOKPP," the application, as indicated, can be submitted at a Ukrposhta branch.

Guardians of incapacitated people and parents who cannot submit an application for children online can also submit a written application. You need to bring the necessary documents with you, the Ministry of Social Policy indicated.

Recall

On November 15, the state program "Winter Support" started, under which all citizens who are in the country will be able to receive UAH 1,000 each. Applications for children are submitted by parents or guardians.

After that, the "Diia" application experienced a malfunction, probably due to the large number of users trying to apply for "Winter Support."

On November 17, the Ministry of Social Policy admitted that "the service may be temporarily unavailable due to high demand." And advised, "if this happened," to try "to submit an application later."

At the same time, within two days of the program's launch, Ukrainians have already submitted more than 5 million applications through "Diia," and their number continues to grow. At the same time, applications for children in the "Winter Support" program have exceeded one million.

Julia Shramko

SocietyPoliticsLife hackFinance
State budget
Bank card
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Ukrposhta
Ukraine