You can now apply for the "winter thousand" through the post office: how to do it

From today, November 18, applications for the state's "winter thousand" can also be submitted at Ukrposhta branches, the Ministry of Social Policy reported, writes UNN.

Ukrposhta branches are now accepting applications for the UAH 1,000 assistance under the "Winter Support" program. A written application can be submitted until December 24, 2025, at any of the more than 26,000 stationary and mobile branches throughout Ukraine. - reported the ministry.

How to do it

It is noted that in the case of "if a pension or social assistance is received through Ukrposhta, the payment will be accrued automatically - there is no need to submit an application."

"For those who receive a pension to a bank account and do not use the Diia application, as well as for Ukrainians who do not have an RNOKPP," the application, as indicated, can be submitted at a Ukrposhta branch.

Guardians of incapacitated people and parents who cannot submit an application for children online can also submit a written application. You need to bring the necessary documents with you, the Ministry of Social Policy indicated.

Recall

On November 15, the state program "Winter Support" started, under which all citizens who are in the country will be able to receive UAH 1,000 each. Applications for children are submitted by parents or guardians.

After that, the "Diia" application experienced a malfunction, probably due to the large number of users trying to apply for "Winter Support."

On November 17, the Ministry of Social Policy admitted that "the service may be temporarily unavailable due to high demand." And advised, "if this happened," to try "to submit an application later."

At the same time, within two days of the program's launch, Ukrainians have already submitted more than 5 million applications through "Diia," and their number continues to grow. At the same time, applications for children in the "Winter Support" program have exceeded one million.