1000 hryvnias of winter support: the government revealed details of the program

Ukrainians will receive 1,000 hryvnias each as part of the government's "winter support" program. The most vulnerable categories of citizens will receive a payment of 6,500 hryvnias. It is expected that the number of recipients of this financial assistance will be about 15 million people, said Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine Denys Uliutin during a conversation with journalists, reports UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Social Policy is focused on supporting people in difficult life circumstances, families with children, internally displaced persons, people with disabilities, and older people. In total, about 15 million people in Ukraine receive one form or another of state support. The funds provided for payments of UAH 1,000 as part of the government's "winter support" take into account the needs of these people. This includes utility payments, medicines, and warm clothes or shoes. - Uliutin stated.

It is noted that applications can be submitted from November 15 to December 15. Uliutin added that last year more than 14 million people used this support. The minister also added that vulnerable categories of the population will receive payments of 6,500 hryvnias.

Such a payment is provided for the following categories:

children under guardianship or care;

children with disabilities, foster children of foster families and family-type orphanages, including children with disabilities;

people with disabilities of group I among IDPs;

children from low-income families under 18 years of age;

single pensioners who receive a care allowance.

Funds will be credited to a current account with a special use regime or to a Diia.Card. They can be used within 180 calendar days from the date of crediting. The money can be spent on clothes, shoes, medicines or vitamins.

We are allocating UAH 4.4 billion from the state budget for this. We expect that more than 660,000 people will receive assistance under this program. - the minister noted.

Addition

From November 1, the second stage of the experimental project on basic social assistance, which combines five types of state payments, starts in Ukraine. Now more low-income families will be able to receive it, even those who previously did not have the right to certain types of state support.