Retirement age

October 24, 05:15 PM • 16560 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 29114 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23427 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 28021 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24571 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40946 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25687 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20035 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28174 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76101 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
China has formulated a five-year growth plan based on technological self-sufficiency

China will focus on technological self-sufficiency and innovation in a new five-year plan, which will begin in 2026. The country's government has outlined key priorities, including the development of its own semiconductor supply chain and stimulating domestic demand.

Economy • October 23, 01:34 PM • 2604 views
A third of elderly people in Ukraine will receive slightly more than UAH 3,000 in pensions - registry data

Almost a third of more than 10. 2 million Ukrainian pensioners receive only 3,340 hryvnias in financial support. At the same time, every fourth pensioner continues to work.

Society • October 22, 06:27 AM • 2434 views
Italy on the brink of demographic crisis: how critically can birth rates change in 2025

Italy expects a record low number of births in 2025, which will deepen the demographic crisis. Last year, 370,000 newborns were registered, the lowest since 1861, and the birth rate fell to 1.13.

Society • October 21, 12:43 PM • 2947 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026

On October 21, the Verkhovna Rada will begin considering amendments to the draft law on the State Budget-2026, and on October 22, it is expected to adopt it as a basis. General fund revenues are projected at UAH 2.8 trillion, with a priority on defense and security.

Economy • October 21, 06:03 AM • 76978 views
Salary increases for teachers and military personnel: proposals for the 2026 Budget officially submitted to the Rada

Parliamentarians have submitted proposals for the 2026 State Budget, which include salary increases for military personnel and teachers, as well as funds for demining and the reconstruction of a hospital in the Kharkiv region. Draft resolution No. 14000/P has appeared on the parliament's website.

Economy • October 18, 11:34 AM • 8975 views
Two pro-Russian propagandists exposed at Rivne NPP

The SBU exposed two pro-Russian propagandists at the Rivne NPP who denied Russian aggression and spread Kremlin propaganda. One of them is a Kyiv resident, chief engineer of a private company seconded to the NPP, and the other is a Kyiv resident of retirement age, a former energy executive.

Crimes and emergencies • October 17, 09:17 PM • 18463 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22

The Budget Committee recommended the draft law on Budget-2026 for the first reading. The committee proposes that the government make changes in the areas of defense, education, healthcare, local budgets, social sphere, and business support.

Economy • October 17, 02:20 PM • 20761 views
Hungary to pay pensioners an additional $1.8 billion despite budget deficit risk

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced the restoration of 13th pension payments for over 2 million pensioners, which will cost $1. 6-1.8 billion. Economists warn that this move could increase the budget deficit to 5% of GDP.

Economy • October 16, 03:38 PM • 3359 views