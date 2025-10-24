China will focus on technological self-sufficiency and innovation in a new five-year plan, which will begin in 2026. The country's
government has outlined key priorities, including the development of its own semiconductor supply chain and stimulating domestic
demand.
Almost a third of more than 10. 2 million Ukrainian pensioners receive only 3,340 hryvnias in financial support. At the same time,
every fourth pensioner continues to work.
Italy expects a record low number of births in 2025, which will deepen the demographic crisis. Last year, 370,000 newborns were
registered, the lowest since 1861, and the birth rate fell to 1.13.
On October 21, the Verkhovna Rada will begin considering amendments to the draft law on the State Budget-2026, and on October 22,
it is expected to adopt it as a basis. General fund revenues are projected at UAH 2.8 trillion, with a priority on defense and
security.
Parliamentarians have submitted proposals for the 2026 State Budget, which include salary increases for military personnel and
teachers, as well as funds for demining and the reconstruction of a hospital in the Kharkiv region. Draft resolution No. 14000/P
has appeared on the parliament's website.
The SBU exposed two pro-Russian propagandists at the Rivne NPP who denied Russian aggression and spread Kremlin propaganda. One of
them is a Kyiv resident, chief engineer of a private company seconded to the NPP, and the other is a Kyiv resident of retirement
age, a former energy executive.
The Budget Committee recommended the draft law on Budget-2026 for the first reading. The committee proposes that the government make changes in the areas of defense, education, healthcare, local budgets, social sphere, and business support.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced the restoration of 13th pension payments for over 2 million pensioners, which will
cost $1. 6-1.8 billion. Economists warn that this move could increase the budget deficit to 5% of GDP.