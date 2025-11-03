Ukraine expands basic social assistance from November 1

Starting November 1, the second stage of the experimental project on providing basic social assistance begins in Ukraine. Now, more low-income families will be able to receive it, including those who previously were not entitled to certain types of state support.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine.

Details

Basic social assistance combines five types of state payments into one comprehensive support for low-income families. Instead of several separate benefits, the family receives one basic one, calculated for all family members.

The first stage of the project started on July 1, 2025, and covered certain categories of recipients. Now the program is expanding, and all families who meet the established criteria can apply for assistance, even if they have not previously received social benefits.

Criteria for which basic social assistance is NOT assigned:

the family has able-bodied adults who do not work, do not study, do not engage in entrepreneurial activity, do not perform military service, and are not registered with the employment center for more than 3 months (exceptions - caring for a person with a disability, paying a single social contribution, loss of working capacity, etc.);

one of the family members has acquired property or made a purchase worth more than UAH 100,000 in the last year (for example, buying a home, car, currency, securities);

the family's bank accounts have more than UAH 100,000 or bonds for the same amount;

the family owns a second apartment or house (exceptions - housing in temporarily occupied territories, combat zones, or destroyed due to the war;

inheritance, dormitories, housing for orphans and children deprived of parental care - provided that it is not rented out);

the family has more than one car that is less than 15 years old (exceptions - cars received through social security agencies, for people with disabilities, or those that are destroyed or wanted).

The amount of assistance depends on the basic value - UAH 4,500. The amount is determined as the difference between the family's income and the total amount of basic values for each of its members. For people of retirement age, the payment is calculated taking into account the insurance period.

How to apply for assistance

An application for basic social assistance is submitted by one representative from the family at the service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine. It must be signed by all adult family members included in the family.

Documents can also be submitted online through the Diia application, but currently only for three categories of recipients: low-income families, single mothers, and large families. This requires a biometric document and a verified tax number.

First, the applicant submits an application of intent to receive assistance, and then an application for appointment. The payment is set for six months and is automatically extended for the entire period of the experiment - two years.

Recall

A new service for applying for basic social assistance has been launched in Diia, which will replace five different payments. This pilot project is designed for two years, and the government is working to make it permanent.