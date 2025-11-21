New payment of UAH 6,500 launched for Ukrainians: who can get it and how to apply

Applications for a payment of UAH 6,500 under the "Winter Support" program have started in Ukraine – the most vulnerable categories of citizens can receive assistance. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

Starting today, applications for a payment of UAH 6,500 are being accepted for Ukrainians who have been most affected by the war or are in difficult life circumstances. This program operates within the framework of Winter Support - the message says.

The payment can be received by:

children under guardianship or care;

children with disabilities, as well as children raised in foster families and family-type orphanages (including children with disabilities);

people with disabilities of group I among internally displaced persons;

children from among IDPs who receive a living allowance;

children from low-income families under 18 years of age;

single pensioners who receive a care allowance.

Assistance can be obtained in two ways - online through the Diia application or offline at a Pension Fund branch. Accruals are made by the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

The funds will be credited to a current account with a special mode of use (if it is opened in a bank), or to a Diia.Card.

Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov reported that applications can be submitted until December 17, 2025.

How to get it through Diia:

1. Update and log in to the application.

2. Go to the Services section. Winter Support. Winter UAH 6,500.

3. Confirm that you have an active Diia.Card to which the payment will be credited.

It is noted that the funds can be spent within 180 days from the date of crediting on clothes and shoes, medicines and vitamins.

Recall

On November 15, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced the start of applications for a one-time cash assistance of 1000 hryvnias for all citizens residing in Ukraine. Applications for children are submitted by parents or guardians.