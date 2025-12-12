If next year you turn 60: Pension Fund clarified how much experience is needed for a pension

The Pension Fund of Ukraine clarified how much experience is needed to retire if a person turns 60 in January 2026, UNN writes.

According to the legislation, the PFU noted, the retirement age is determined by the person's acquired insurance record. This can be 60, 63, or 65 years.

The necessary insurance record, which determines the right to receive an old-age pension, is established by law on the date a person reaches the corresponding age.

And, in accordance with Article 26 of the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance", the duration of the insurance record that gives the right to receive an old-age pension in 2026 is:

after reaching the age of 60 – at least 33 years;

after reaching the age of 63 – at least 23 years;

after reaching the age of 65 – at least 15 years.

"Important! If a person reached the age of 60 / 63 / 65 in 2025, and applies for a pension in 2026, then the insurance record required for a pension is 32 / 22 / 15 years, respectively," the PFU noted.

