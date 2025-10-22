A third of elderly people in Ukraine will receive slightly more than UAH 3,000 in pensions - registry data

One in four of the more than 10 million pensioners continue to work. Almost a third of pensioners receive only 3,340 hryvnias in financial support from the state. This is reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

More than a quarter of pensioners in Ukraine continue to work, and the pension of approximately one-third of the more than 10.2 million pensioners, when converted to foreign currency, does not reach 70 euros.

According to Opendatabot, the average pension still exceeds UAH 6,000.

According to statistics from the state database of key public registers:

UAH 6.4 thousand was the average pension in Ukraine according to the Pension Fund as of early October 2025. However, almost a third of pensioners receive, on average, payments of UAH 3340. - Opendatabot reports.

Thus, the distribution looks like this:

UAH 6,436 is currently the average pension in Ukraine. As of today, this is about 133 euros;

UAH 3,340 per month is what more than 3.3 million people receive.

And finally, the disappointing statistics for some Ukrainians with the lowest pensions:

About 4% of pensioners receive about UAH 2,300 per month. - the report says.

In June 2025, the Pension Fund of Ukraine recorded a record increase in the average salary for calculating pensions to UAH 22,336. This is the largest monthly increase in recent times.

