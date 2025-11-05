Masquerading as Ministry of Internal Affairs employees: cyber police warn of new fraud scheme

The Cyberpolice reported that fraudsters have started operating on social networks, impersonating employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. They offer citizens certain paid services and disappear after receiving overpayment, UNN writes with reference to the Cyberpolice.

Details

The Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with the Cyberpolice, warn: fraudsters have become active on social networks, offering assistance in car registration, obtaining or replacing a driver's license, or queuing, under the guise of "Ministry of Internal Affairs employees." They communicate persuasively in private chats and demand prepayment to personal bank cards. After receiving the money, they disappear - the cyberpolice warned.

Remember:

The Ministry of Internal Affairs never accepts payments to private accounts;

all services are provided only through hsc.gov.ua, "Diia" or "Driver's Account";

official pages of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are verified.

Addition

The Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the cyberpolice warn Ukrainians: fraudsters are selling "fake" cars with forged documents and using cunning schemes to deceive potential buyers.

The Cyberpolice and the Pension Fund of Ukraine warn citizens about the spread of fake messages about alleged changes in pension accrual rules from September 1.