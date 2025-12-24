US imposes visa restrictions on five individuals for suppressing freedom of speech

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
December 23, 03:52 PM • 12994 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 22873 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 30025 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 38637 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 28683 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 33685 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 18870 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 18158 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 23709 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 39066 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.9m/s
66%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Restoration work continues in three regions after Russia's night attack on energy facilities - Ministry of EnergyDecember 23, 05:21 PM • 5686 views
"Flew more often than reported": new Epstein files reveal details of Trump's travels in the 90sDecember 23, 05:45 PM • 3420 views
Drunk commanders and catastrophic losses: ATESH reveals critical situation in Russia's 74th regiment in ZaporizhzhiaDecember 23, 06:36 PM • 4860 views
Enemy drone hit a high-rise building in Chernihiv, residents are being evacuatedDecember 23, 06:54 PM • 4638 views
In Alushta, water scarcity is used for financial pressure on people - CNS09:21 PM • 4586 views
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 30024 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 22589 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 38635 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 33682 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 93015 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Giorgia Meloni
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Chernihiv
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 24168 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 22903 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 26646 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 28713 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 51315 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Diplomat

US imposes visa restrictions on five individuals for suppressing freedom of speech

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

The US State Department has imposed visa restrictions on five individuals accused of attempting to censor content and restrict freedom of speech. Among them are former European Commissioner Thierry Breton and leaders of organizations that research dangerous online content.

US imposes visa restrictions on five individuals for suppressing freedom of speech

The US State Department has imposed visa restrictions on five individuals accused of attempting to pressure American technology companies to censor content and restrict freedom of speech. This was reported by CNN, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that former European Commissioner Thierry Breton, who was one of the key initiators of the Digital Services Act, which obliges large technology companies to combat hate speech and disinformation, fell under the sanctions.

In addition to Breton, the restrictions affected the heads of organizations that research dangerous content on the Internet – in particular, the CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate Imran Ahmed, the co-founder of the Global Disinformation Index Claire Melford, and employees of the German non-profit organization HateAid Anna-Lena von Hodenberg and Josephine Ballon.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that some European leaders use the fight against disinformation as a tool to persecute opponents of immigration policy.

President Donald Trump has made it clear that his "America First" foreign policy rejects infringements on American sovereignty. Extraterritorial interference by foreign censors targeting American free speech is no exception. The State Department has stated its readiness to expand the current list if other foreign actors do not change their course

- Rubio warned.

In turn, a representative of the Global Disinformation Index called Washington's actions an "authoritarian attack" and noted that the Trump administration "is once again using the full influence of the federal government to intimidate, censor, and silence voices with which it disagrees."

Recall

The European Commission imposed a fine of 120 million euros on the social network X for violating the Digital Services Act.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called it "not just an attack on X, but an attack on all American technology platforms 'and the American people by foreign governments."

A court in the USA allowed Trump to ban journalists from the Oval Office: details of the case07.06.25, 03:31 • 4593 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Marco Rubio
Thierry Breton
European Commission
United States Department of State
Donald Trump