Thierry Breton

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11438 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

April 4, 01:24 PM • 59465 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

April 4, 01:12 PM • 204875 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 117866 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 383743 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305386 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212924 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 243786 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254883 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

The world's first AI law comes into force in the EU

The European Union has introduced the world's first comprehensive AI law. It defines risk categories for AI systems, establishes rules for their use, and provides for fines for violations.

News of the World • August 1, 03:07 PM • 18350 views

X faces EU fine for misleading 'blue tick' policy

Social network X (formerly Twitter) is facing a fine of up to 6% of its global turnover from the European Commission for allegedly deceiving users with its paid account verification policy and violating the EU Digital Services Act.

Technologies • July 13, 01:08 AM • 20699 views

The EU Commission claims that Ilon Musk is cheating his X users by violating online content rules

Elon Musk's Platform X violates EU rules on access to researcher data, advertising transparency and deceives users with a blue check mark verification system, the EU Commission says in a preliminary assessment.

Technologies • July 12, 02:03 PM • 13213 views

On May 6, the EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum will be held in Brussels

On May 6, the EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum will take place in Brussels to strengthen cooperation between the European and Ukrainian defense industries and help Ukraine build capacity in priority sectors such as air defense, ammunition, missiles and drones.

Politics • May 2, 02:08 PM • 18034 views

European Parliament adopts the world's first law on AI regulation

The EU has adopted the world's first comprehensive law regulating artificial intelligence, including restrictions on real-time biometric surveillance in public places and requirements for transparency and compliance with EU laws for high-risk artificial intelligence systems.

Politics • March 13, 02:38 PM • 25912 views

EU countries unveil €1.5 billion plan for defense industry development

In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the EU unveiled a €1. 5 billion plan to develop the continent's arms industry with the aim of increasing joint arms purchases between member states and reducing dependence on imports.

War • March 5, 04:32 PM • 30390 views

The European Commission will propose measures to stimulate the EU military industry in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The European Commission is preparing to propose measures to reorient the defense industry to increase production of military products for European defense in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

War • March 5, 10:18 AM • 24644 views

Bloomberg: Macron to announce France's support for Czech plan to buy 800,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine from outside the EU

Macron announces France's support for the Czech plan to buy hundreds of thousands of artillery shells from non-EU countries to help Ukraine.

War • March 5, 10:15 AM • 27062 views

Stoltenberg: NATO and EU should cooperate to support Ukraine's defense

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg emphasized the importance of cooperation between NATO and the EU to provide long-term defense support to Ukraine.

War • February 13, 08:57 PM • 114622 views

Stoltenberg reacts to Trump's statement on intimidation of allies

NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg has sharply criticized Donald Trump's statement to attack NATO members who do not fulfill their financial obligations, saying that any attack on the Alliance will be met with a united response, and that undermining allies increases the risks to soldiers.

News of the World • February 11, 05:13 PM • 40982 views

Estonian defense minister: EU will transfer one million artillery shells to Ukraine by the end of the year

EU defense ministers agree to fulfill their promise to deliver 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine by the end of the year.

War • January 31, 01:27 PM • 31273 views