Thierry Breton

The European Union has introduced the world's first comprehensive AI law. It defines risk categories for AI systems, establishes rules for their use, and provides for fines for violations.
Social network X (formerly Twitter) is facing a fine of up to 6% of its global turnover from the European Commission for allegedly deceiving users with its paid account verification policy and violating the EU Digital Services Act.
Elon Musk's Platform X violates EU rules on access to researcher data, advertising transparency and deceives users with a blue check mark verification system, the EU Commission says in a preliminary assessment.
On May 6, the EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum will take place in Brussels to strengthen cooperation between the European and Ukrainian defense industries and help Ukraine build capacity in priority sectors such as air defense, ammunition, missiles and drones.
The EU has adopted the world's first comprehensive law regulating artificial intelligence, including restrictions on real-time biometric surveillance in public places and requirements for transparency and compliance with EU laws for high-risk artificial intelligence systems.
In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the EU unveiled a €1. 5 billion plan to develop the continent's arms industry with the aim of increasing joint arms purchases between member states and reducing dependence on imports.
The European Commission is preparing to propose measures to reorient the defense industry to increase production of military products for European defense in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Macron announces France's support for the Czech plan to buy hundreds of thousands of artillery shells from non-EU countries to help Ukraine.
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg emphasized the importance of cooperation between NATO and the EU to provide long-term defense support to Ukraine.
NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg has sharply criticized Donald Trump's statement to attack NATO members who do not fulfill their financial obligations, saying that any attack on the Alliance will be met with a united response, and that undermining allies increases the risks to soldiers.
EU defense ministers agree to fulfill their promise to deliver 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine by the end of the year.