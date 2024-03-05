The European Commission will propose measures to stimulate the EU military industry in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 22932 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 80022 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 55149 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 239438 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 209779 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183049 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225584 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250340 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156247 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371878 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 191617 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 73428 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 93843 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 58445 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 50942 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 27208 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 80022 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 239439 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 191855 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 209779 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15319 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23899 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24195 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 51103 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 58602 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The European Commission will propose measures to stimulate the EU military industry in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24644 views

The European Commission is preparing to propose measures to reorient the defense industry to increase production of military products for European defense in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The European Commission will propose measures to stimulate the EU military industry in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The European Commission is preparing to propose measures to transfer the military-industrial complex enterprises to the mode of military production. As UNN reports, Reuters writes about it.

Details

It is noted that the measures are to be presented on Tuesday and will be the EU's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. European Commissioner for Industrial Development Thierry Breton, in particular, will propose recommendations for the EC members to increase purchases of weapons manufactured by European companies.

We need to change and face the challenges of the military economy. This means, among other things, that the EU defense industry must take on additional risks

- Bretton said.

Breton also said that Europe will have to redouble its efforts to ensure its defense in view of the likely return of Donald Trump to the White House, who has questioned the US commitment to NATO.

In the current geopolitical context, Europe has to assume increased responsibility for its own security, regardless of the results of election campaigns, which can change every four years

- Breton said.

Optional

The Breton package is expected to include about €1.5 billion by the end of 2027. At the same time, the package will create a legal framework that will allow for much more coordinated spending in the years ahead, if the EU is willing to commit the money. Breton called for the creation of a special EU fund of 100 billion euros for defense projects.

European Commission officials say they want Kyiv to participate in proposed new schemes to increase joint procurement and production capacity, even though Ukraine is not a member of the EU.

Our mission here is to treat Ukraine almost as a member state

- one of the officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

European Commission to propose using profits from Russian assets for Ukraine's defense industry - FT05.03.24, 10:54 • 27973 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

WarEconomy
Thierry Breton
European Commission
Reuters
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Europe
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14