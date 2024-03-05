The European Commission will propose measures to stimulate the EU military industry in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The European Commission is preparing to propose measures to transfer the military-industrial complex enterprises to the mode of military production. As UNN reports, Reuters writes about it.

It is noted that the measures are to be presented on Tuesday and will be the EU's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. European Commissioner for Industrial Development Thierry Breton, in particular, will propose recommendations for the EC members to increase purchases of weapons manufactured by European companies.

We need to change and face the challenges of the military economy. This means, among other things, that the EU defense industry must take on additional risks - Bretton said.

Breton also said that Europe will have to redouble its efforts to ensure its defense in view of the likely return of Donald Trump to the White House, who has questioned the US commitment to NATO.

In the current geopolitical context, Europe has to assume increased responsibility for its own security, regardless of the results of election campaigns, which can change every four years - Breton said.

The Breton package is expected to include about €1.5 billion by the end of 2027. At the same time, the package will create a legal framework that will allow for much more coordinated spending in the years ahead, if the EU is willing to commit the money. Breton called for the creation of a special EU fund of 100 billion euros for defense projects.

European Commission officials say they want Kyiv to participate in proposed new schemes to increase joint procurement and production capacity, even though Ukraine is not a member of the EU.

Our mission here is to treat Ukraine almost as a member state - one of the officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

