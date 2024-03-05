European Commission to propose using profits from Russian assets for Ukraine's defense industry - FT

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12059 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 34261 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 32127 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 187710 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 173146 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170849 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217769 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248479 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154271 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371449 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 153968 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 52553 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 70560 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 32160 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 24124 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 4816 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 17180 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18018 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 24241 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 32281 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

European Commission to propose using profits from Russian assets for Ukraine's defense industry - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27973 views

The European Commission may submit a proposal to use the profits from frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's defense industry.

European Commission to propose using profits from Russian assets for Ukraine's defense industry - FT

The European Commission is expected to come up with a proposal to confiscate future profits from frozen Russian assets in the coming weeks. And today it will propose that EU countries use the future profits for the Ukrainian defense industry, the Financial Times reports, citing a draft decision, UNN writes.

Details

After several months of controversy, the EU is slowly making progress on the confiscation of windfall profits from frozen Russian assets blocked in Belgium, the publication points out.

EU sanctions have immobilized about 191 billion euros of sovereign Russian assets on Euroclear's balance sheet. The Brussels-based central securities depository has earned €3.25 billion in after-tax profits since the start of the war by reinvesting balances from maturing securities owned by Russia's central bank or other sanctioned entities.

One Ukrainian organization criticized the bloc for planning to confiscate these profits only from 2024, leaving billions of euros in the hands of a private company.

Euroclear is using its current profits as a buffer to compensate for future risks, as it has already been sued in Russian courts by individuals who have been sanctioned, the publication notes.

Euroclear estimates that its revenues from Russian assets this year could reach similar amounts to last year. According to the officials, the European Commission is expected to "propose confiscating future profits in the coming weeks.

Today, the Commission will also propose that EU countries use future profits for Ukraine's defense industry, according to a draft seen by the Financial Times

- the FT publication says.

European Commission may submit a proposal in two weeks after initiative to use profits from Russian assets for military equipment for Ukraine - media04.03.24, 10:23 • 71853 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomyPoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
Financial Times
European Union
Brussels
Belgium
Ukraine
