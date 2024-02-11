Stoltenberg reacts to Trump's statement on intimidation of allies

NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg said that any attack on the Alliance would be met with a "united and strong response" after Donald Trump suggested that Russia attack member states that he believes are not fulfilling their financial obligations. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines all of our security, including that of the United States, and puts American and European soldiers at increased risk - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a written statement.

Reacting to Trump's remarks, the NATO chief added that he expects that no matter who wins the presidential election, "the United States will remain a strong and committed ally of NATO.

Western officials also criticized Trump. The German Foreign Ministry posted the message "One for all and all for one" with the hashtag #StrongerTogether on its X account.

NATO's motto "one for all, all for one" is a concrete commitment. Undermining trust in Allies means weakening NATO as a whole. No election campaign can justify playing with the security of the Alliance, - Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh wrote on the social network X.

"We've heard it before... Nothing is new under the sun. We can't flip a coin on our security every four years depending on certain elections, namely the US presidential election," EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said in an interview with the French TV channel LCI, adding that EU leaders understand that the bloc must increase its military spending and capabilities.

Former US President Donald Trump said that he would "encourage" Russia to attack any of the US NATO allies that he believes have not fulfilled their financial obligations. The White House called the remarks "appalling and insane.

