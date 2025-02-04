Jens Stoltenberg has been appointed Minister of Finance of Norway in the new government. The appointment follows the Center Party's withdrawal from the government over disputes over EU energy directives.
Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that a temporary concession to the occupied territories may be an option to end the war. He stressed the importance of Ukraine receiving security guarantees in exchange for such a step.
At the next Ramstein meeting, Ukraine may receive proposals for NATO integration. Western diplomats are considering options for concrete support for Ukraine on its path to membership in the Alliance.
Former NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg admitted that Ukraine should have been provided with more weapons before the Russian invasion. He believes that earlier and more extensive support could have prevented the invasion or made it more difficult.
The former NATO secretary general suggested that Ukraine could join the Alliance without complete de-occupation. He cited the examples of Japan and West Germany, where security guarantees did not cover all territories.
Former U. S. Special Representative Kurt Volker believes that the Biden administration will soon allow Ukraine to strike Russia. According to him, Trump may go even further if he wins.
The President of Ukraine congratulated Mark Rutte on assuming the post of NATO Secretary General. Zelenskyy looks forward to productive cooperation to strengthen security and partnership on Ukraine's path to NATO membership.
Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has taken over as NATO chief, replacing Jens Stoltenberg. His main tasks are to support Ukraine, increase defense spending by member states, and maintain US involvement in European security.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says Putin's nuclear threats should not prevent military assistance to Ukraine.
President Zelenskyy met with Panamanian leader Jose Mulino during his visit to the United States. They discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula, cooperation in the UN, and the development of bilateral relations, particularly in agriculture.
The President of Ukraine thanked the NATO Secretary General for his support and discussed strengthening air defense. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of inviting Ukraine to join NATO as soon as possible and implementing the agreements of the Washington Summit.
Tomorrow, the European Parliament will consider a resolution to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weapons to strike Russia. Stoltenberg supported the discussion of this issue, but the decision should be made by individual allies.
On October 17-18, 2024, NATO Defense Ministers will meet in Brussels. This will be the first meeting chaired by the new Secretary General of the Alliance, Mark Rutte.
In October, the NATO Military Committee will meet to discuss support for Ukraine. It is planned to establish a NATO security and training mission for Ukraine and launch a NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis Center.
The Foreign Ministry emphasized that Ukraine should be able not only to repel Russia's attacks, but also to strike at military targets inside the country where these attacks originate.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has appointed Patrick Turner as the Alliance's senior representative to lead the mission to Ukraine, coordinating NATO's efforts and providing an assessment of the situation in Ukraine until it becomes a NATO member.
According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine does not receive enough aid to win the war with Russia, but only to hold out.
Zelenskiy said that Poland's shooting down of russian missiles over Ukraine is a fair question that is being considered from a technical and legal point of view, as it concerns the security of Poland and the western regions of Ukraine with gas storage facilities.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg rejected Poland's proposal to use its air defense systems to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory, reaffirming NATO's policy of not intervening directly in the conflict.
NATO will not be directly involved in the conflict, but will continue to support Ukraine with air defense systems and ammunition.
Ukraine cannot wait another 75 years to join NATO and should become a member as soon as possible, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that there is no doubt that North Korea is providing significant military support to Russia in its war against Ukraine.
NATO and Japan have agreed to conduct joint exercises in Euro-Atlantic waters and to increase intelligence sharing out of concern that events similar to the war in Ukraine could occur in Asia.
President Zelenskiy called for the lifting of all restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons provided by allies to strike Russian military bases from which attacks are being carried out, saying that Ukraine needs concrete and quick steps to win and survive.
Ukraine has a right to self-defense, including strikes against legitimate military targets on Russian territory, and NATO allies have eased restrictions on Ukraine's use of its weapons, allowing it to carry out such strikes, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.
Ukraine is very close to receiving an invitation to join NATO, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who expressed this opinion during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that during the meeting in the NATO-Ukraine Council format, they will discuss how to further deepen cooperation.
NATO sees no immediate military threat to any member of the Alliance, as Russia is now fully engaged in the war against Ukraine. However, the Alliance remains vigilant against potential cyberattacks, sabotage and other hostile actions.
At the NATO summit, Allies will announce their intention to provide Ukraine with €40 billion in funding over the next year, as well as measures aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and bringing it closer to NATO membership.
NATO leaders are gathering for an anniversary summit in Washington, D. C., with the top priority of supporting Ukraine's defense against Russian invasion, to coordinate aid and provide more ammunition, air defense equipment and other assistance.