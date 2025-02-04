Jens Stoltenberg

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15699 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28646 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64755 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213795 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122597 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391879 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310754 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213747 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244220 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255101 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22812 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

03:59 PM • 14877 views

05:58 PM • 14157 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131845 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213795 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391879 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254338 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310754 views
07:44 PM • 3092 views

05:58 PM • 14190 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45382 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72100 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57192 views
News by theme

Former NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg gets a new high position in Norway

Jens Stoltenberg has been appointed Minister of Finance of Norway in the new government. The appointment follows the Center Party's withdrawal from the government over disputes over EU energy directives.

News of the World • February 4, 12:07 PM • 24985 views

Stoltenberg believes that Ukraine should temporarily cede territories

Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that a temporary concession to the occupied territories may be an option to end the war. He stressed the importance of Ukraine receiving security guarantees in exchange for such a step.

War • December 2, 10:13 AM • 60898 views

WP: Ukraine may be offered “concrete steps” for NATO membership at Ramstein meeting

At the next Ramstein meeting, Ukraine may receive proposals for NATO integration. Western diplomats are considering options for concrete support for Ukraine on its path to membership in the Alliance.

War • October 6, 01:23 PM • 35956 views

We should have provided Ukraine with more weapons much earlier: Stoltenberg admits his regrets

Former NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg admitted that Ukraine should have been provided with more weapons before the Russian invasion. He believes that earlier and more extensive support could have prevented the invasion or made it more difficult.

War • October 5, 11:23 AM • 54395 views

Ukraine can be admitted to NATO without de-occupation of territories - Stoltenberg

The former NATO secretary general suggested that Ukraine could join the Alliance without complete de-occupation. He cited the examples of Japan and West Germany, where security guarantees did not cover all territories.

War • October 4, 10:45 PM • 46079 views

Volker: Biden and Trump will allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia

Former U. S. Special Representative Kurt Volker believes that the Biden administration will soon allow Ukraine to strike Russia. According to him, Trump may go even further if he wins.

War • October 1, 12:42 PM • 13707 views

Zelenskyy congratulates Rutte on becoming NATO Secretary General: hopes for productive cooperation

The President of Ukraine congratulated Mark Rutte on assuming the post of NATO Secretary General. Zelenskyy looks forward to productive cooperation to strengthen security and partnership on Ukraine's path to NATO membership.

Politics • October 1, 10:32 AM • 14666 views

Mark Rutte takes office as NATO Secretary General, replacing Stoltenberg

Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has taken over as NATO chief, replacing Jens Stoltenberg. His main tasks are to support Ukraine, increase defense spending by member states, and maintain US involvement in European security.

News of the World • October 1, 08:39 AM • 13730 views

Stoltenberg: Putin's nuclear rhetoric should not deter NATO from helping Ukraine

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says Putin's nuclear threats should not prevent military assistance to Ukraine.

War • September 30, 05:59 PM • 37933 views

Zelenskyy meets with President of Panama: discusses the Peace Formula

President Zelenskyy met with Panamanian leader Jose Mulino during his visit to the United States. They discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula, cooperation in the UN, and the development of bilateral relations, particularly in agriculture.

Politics • September 25, 04:18 PM • 17278 views

Zelenskyy meets with Stoltenberg: emphasizes the importance of promptly inviting Ukraine to NATO and implementing the agreements of the Washington Summit

The President of Ukraine thanked the NATO Secretary General for his support and discussed strengthening air defense. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of inviting Ukraine to join NATO as soon as possible and implementing the agreements of the Washington Summit.

War • September 25, 09:25 AM • 27382 views

Tomorrow, the European Parliament will consider a resolution to lift restrictions on strikes on Russia with Western weapons

Tomorrow, the European Parliament will consider a resolution to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weapons to strike Russia. Stoltenberg supported the discussion of this issue, but the decision should be made by individual allies.

War • September 18, 12:29 PM • 15268 views

Under the leadership of the new Secretary General: NATO announces a meeting of the Alliance's defense ministers

On October 17-18, 2024, NATO Defense Ministers will meet in Brussels. This will be the first meeting chaired by the new Secretary General of the Alliance, Mark Rutte.

News of the World • September 17, 05:04 PM • 16643 views

NATO Military Committee to meet in September to discuss programs to support Ukraine

In October, the NATO Military Committee will meet to discuss support for Ukraine. It is planned to establish a NATO security and training mission for Ukraine and launch a NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis Center.

War • August 14, 05:23 PM • 103775 views

FOREIGN MINISTRY: Ukraine should be able to strike at military targets in Russia

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that Ukraine should be able not only to repel Russia's attacks, but also to strike at military targets inside the country where these attacks originate.

War • July 31, 11:31 AM • 56495 views

Alliance appoints new Head of NATO Representation in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has appointed Patrick Turner as the Alliance's senior representative to lead the mission to Ukraine, coordinating NATO's efforts and providing an assessment of the situation in Ukraine until it becomes a NATO member.

War • July 17, 01:52 PM • 38924 views

Zelensky: Ukraine is not getting enough help to win - Zelensky

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine does not receive enough aid to win the war with Russia, but only to hold out.

War • July 15, 02:41 PM • 22099 views

Zelenskyy on Poland's shooting down of russian missiles over Ukraine: technically and legally, this issue is being considered

Zelenskiy said that Poland's shooting down of russian missiles over Ukraine is a fair question that is being considered from a technical and legal point of view, as it concerns the security of Poland and the western regions of Ukraine with gas storage facilities.

War • July 15, 01:34 PM • 22758 views

NATO chief rejects Poland's accusations of shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg rejected Poland's proposal to use its air defense systems to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory, reaffirming NATO's policy of not intervening directly in the conflict.

War • July 14, 11:55 PM • 102742 views

Can Poland shoot down missiles over Ukraine - statement by NATO Secretary General

NATO will not be directly involved in the conflict, but will continue to support Ukraine with air defense systems and ammunition.

War • July 14, 04:55 PM • 99405 views

Kuleba on joining NATO: "We cannot wait another 75 years"

Ukraine cannot wait another 75 years to join NATO and should become a member as soon as possible, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

Politics • July 13, 08:30 AM • 79823 views

Stoltenberg has no doubt that North Korea is providing military assistance to Russia

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that there is no doubt that North Korea is providing significant military support to Russia in its war against Ukraine.

War • July 13, 07:30 AM • 97276 views

NATO and Japan to intensify joint exercises due to the threat of "events in Ukraine already in Asia"

NATO and Japan have agreed to conduct joint exercises in Euro-Atlantic waters and to increase intelligence sharing out of concern that events similar to the war in Ukraine could occur in Asia.

News of the World • July 13, 07:00 AM • 19915 views

Zelenskyy: If partners want Ukraine to win, all restrictions must be lifted

President Zelenskiy called for the lifting of all restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons provided by allies to strike Russian military bases from which attacks are being carried out, saying that Ukraine needs concrete and quick steps to win and survive.

War • July 11, 07:02 PM • 84423 views

NATO Secretary General welcomes decisions of countries that eased restrictions on the use of their weapons by Ukraine

Ukraine has a right to self-defense, including strikes against legitimate military targets on Russian territory, and NATO allies have eased restrictions on Ukraine's use of its weapons, allowing it to carry out such strikes, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

War • July 11, 06:55 PM • 78092 views

Zelensky on NATO membership: "We are very close to our goal"

Ukraine is very close to receiving an invitation to join NATO, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who expressed this opinion during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

War • July 11, 06:31 PM • 60077 views

Zelensky on NATO-Ukraine Council meeting: we will discuss how to strengthen Ukrainian soldiers

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that during the meeting in the NATO-Ukraine Council format, they will discuss how to further deepen cooperation.

War • July 11, 06:28 PM • 27521 views

Russia is fully engaged in the war against Ukraine: NATO sees no military threat from Moscow to any member of the Alliance

NATO sees no immediate military threat to any member of the Alliance, as Russia is now fully engaged in the war against Ukraine. However, the Alliance remains vigilant against potential cyberattacks, sabotage and other hostile actions.

War • July 10, 05:05 PM • 23708 views

White House on NATO summit: Allies will announce their intention to provide 40 billion euros to Ukraine over 2025

At the NATO summit, Allies will announce their intention to provide Ukraine with €40 billion in funding over the next year, as well as measures aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and bringing it closer to NATO membership.

Politics • July 10, 12:09 PM • 24601 views

Support for Ukraine in the spotlight at the opening of the NATO Summit

NATO leaders are gathering for an anniversary summit in Washington, D. C., with the top priority of supporting Ukraine's defense against Russian invasion, to coordinate aid and provide more ammunition, air defense equipment and other assistance.

Politics • July 9, 02:20 PM • 24442 views