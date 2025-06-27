Crisis of Confidence: European Countries Boost Defense, But Want to Avoid US Dependence

$41.590.08
48.640.31
ukenru
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Exclusive
04:06 PM • 15908 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
03:44 PM • 41908 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 71691 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
01:18 PM • 45178 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 145202 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 49694 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 64335 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM • 55268 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM • 51470 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 217820 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0m/s
89%
745mm
Popular news
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:30June 27, 09:20 AM • 86845 views
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the gameJune 27, 10:28 AM • 58818 views
Iran rejected US claims about resuming nuclear talks next weekJune 27, 10:36 AM • 39088 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 109303 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 100150 views
Publications
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 71691 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 100363 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 145202 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 109467 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 217820 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from Venice03:37 PM • 19979 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling Gucci02:27 PM • 22577 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 100363 views
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the gameJune 27, 10:28 AM • 58923 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 105777 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

Crisis of Confidence: European Countries Boost Defense, But Want to Avoid US Dependence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

European NATO countries are increasing defense spending but refusing American weapons. This is due to concerns about Trump's policies, who has already threatened to annex the territory of a European country.

Crisis of Confidence: European Countries Boost Defense, But Want to Avoid US Dependence

The increase in US arms supplies is already seen as more difficult, as European countries are wary of closer embrace with the US. At the same time, NATO countries are more geared towards relying on European companies for arms supplies.

This is reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

To strengthen their armed forces amidst current global threats, including the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, European allies are also forced to plan for types of weapons not produced on the continent. Currently, allies in Europe have to conclude that in a certain category of armaments, they can only rely on the US. But for European countries, which these days have approved the largest increase in military spending in decades, the idea of "Buy American" does not look attractive.

If the aforementioned dependence on the US in certain aspects of weapons is changed, allies may be at risk. This is logically explained - today, President Trump "has accepted" a key opponent - Russia, and he has also shocked some with threats to annex the territory of a European country.

Thus, ties are becoming increasingly complex, and the electorate is "wary of closer embrace with the US."

Iran's Nuclear Program: Trump Reportedly Discussed Giving Tehran Access to $30 Billion27.06.25, 14:58 • 1884 views

Leaders of Alliance countries, such as French President Emmanuel Macron, insist on relying on European companies for armament. The EU urgently allocated 150 billion euros for this specific purpose as soon as Trump was elected US president. There are not only participants representing the old continent; Canada is also considering withdrawing from the US-led F-35 fighter jet production program. Ottawa also sees potential in purchasing Swedish aircraft instead of US aircraft.

We should no longer send three-quarters of our capital defense spending to America.

- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said earlier this month.

What about Denmark after the Greenland factor? 

Bloomberg writes that a group of US lawmakers traveled to Copenhagen this spring to encourage Danish officials to buy more American weapons. However, they received a clear answer:

We like your weapons, but Trump’s public threats to seize Greenland, Danish territory, make buying them politically difficult

- said a person familiar with the meeting.

Some Danish politicians went further.

Buying American weapons is a security risk we cannot take

- said Rasmus Jarlov, a conservative MP who chairs the defense committee in parliament, in a social media post on X in March.

Russia's War Against Ukraine, Intelligence Exchange, and Sudden Halt

In the spring of 2025, the US took a "step back" in intelligence sharing with Ukraine. At the time, during a conversation with journalists, this decision was confirmed by the then national security advisor, Mike Waltz.

At that time, the official stated that the US was "pausing and reviewing all aspects of these relations."

Among millions of tenders, plans for 11 nuclear military bases of the Russian Federation have been revealed: hundreds of object diagrams.28.05.25, 14:57 • 3666 views

The Trump administration’s sudden decision to briefly suspend data with Ukraine in early 2025 alarmed allies. It turns out that the US can "do harm" during a crisis. Fears became so strong that the Pentagon was forced to publicly assure that the F-35 fighter jet does not have an "emergency shutdown switch."

Is growing dependence inevitable?

Bloomberg writes that no matter how Europeans weigh their next steps, the US still has a significant advantage in key areas. These include missiles and high-tech weapons. And generally, finding alternatives for European countries is currently difficult.

Trump promised that Russia would not attack NATO countries while he is president26.06.25, 12:03 • 2490 views

The planned buildup – worth up to 14 trillion euros ($16 trillion) over the next decade, including relevant infrastructure – significantly exceeds the current capabilities of the fragmented European defense sector.

This is evidenced by the conclusion of The Carlyle Group, an American corporation specializing in private equity investments.

US leadership in key areas, especially missiles and other high-tech weapons, means there is often no real alternative to buying American weapons.

- says the material.

But European countries are not leaving this issue unresolved; steps are being taken towards change.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, whose government plans to almost double spending on basic defense goods this year, said that European industry needs a major overhaul to meet demand.

We have too many systems in Europe, we have too many units, and what we produce is often too complex, and therefore too expensive

- said Merz this week.

Perhaps the idea of Europeans buying only European military equipment is unrealistic in the near future. This is what Julianne Smith, former US Ambassador to NATO, believes. But does the definition of "absolutely not" apply to a longer-term perspective, given that Europe seems to have realized that it will not drop this topic?

Recall

At the summit in The Hague, NATO member states agreed to significantly increase spending on defense, committing to annually invest 5% of GDP in basic defense needs by 2035. The declaration confirms commitment to supporting Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump, using ultimatums, forces NATO allies to spend more on maintaining the Alliance and regional defense.

Trump has repeatedly demanded that NATO members start spending much more money on defense. Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte has no doubt – this is done to deter "heavily" militarized Russia, which is already fighting on NATO's borders – in Ukraine.

Estonia is ready to accept NATO nuclear fighters: Kremlin commented - it's a "dangerous desire"27.06.25, 15:49 • 2356 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
Greenland
Mark Carney
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
The Hague
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Copenhagen
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Denmark
Canada
Jens Stoltenberg
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9