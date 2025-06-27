The increase in US arms supplies is already seen as more difficult, as European countries are wary of closer embrace with the US. At the same time, NATO countries are more geared towards relying on European companies for arms supplies.

Details

To strengthen their armed forces amidst current global threats, including the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, European allies are also forced to plan for types of weapons not produced on the continent. Currently, allies in Europe have to conclude that in a certain category of armaments, they can only rely on the US. But for European countries, which these days have approved the largest increase in military spending in decades, the idea of "Buy American" does not look attractive.

If the aforementioned dependence on the US in certain aspects of weapons is changed, allies may be at risk. This is logically explained - today, President Trump "has accepted" a key opponent - Russia, and he has also shocked some with threats to annex the territory of a European country.

Thus, ties are becoming increasingly complex, and the electorate is "wary of closer embrace with the US."

Leaders of Alliance countries, such as French President Emmanuel Macron, insist on relying on European companies for armament. The EU urgently allocated 150 billion euros for this specific purpose as soon as Trump was elected US president. There are not only participants representing the old continent; Canada is also considering withdrawing from the US-led F-35 fighter jet production program. Ottawa also sees potential in purchasing Swedish aircraft instead of US aircraft.

We should no longer send three-quarters of our capital defense spending to America. - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said earlier this month.

What about Denmark after the Greenland factor?

Bloomberg writes that a group of US lawmakers traveled to Copenhagen this spring to encourage Danish officials to buy more American weapons. However, they received a clear answer:

We like your weapons, but Trump’s public threats to seize Greenland, Danish territory, make buying them politically difficult - said a person familiar with the meeting.

Some Danish politicians went further.

Buying American weapons is a security risk we cannot take - said Rasmus Jarlov, a conservative MP who chairs the defense committee in parliament, in a social media post on X in March.

Russia's War Against Ukraine, Intelligence Exchange, and Sudden Halt

In the spring of 2025, the US took a "step back" in intelligence sharing with Ukraine. At the time, during a conversation with journalists, this decision was confirmed by the then national security advisor, Mike Waltz.

At that time, the official stated that the US was "pausing and reviewing all aspects of these relations."

The Trump administration’s sudden decision to briefly suspend data with Ukraine in early 2025 alarmed allies. It turns out that the US can "do harm" during a crisis. Fears became so strong that the Pentagon was forced to publicly assure that the F-35 fighter jet does not have an "emergency shutdown switch."

Is growing dependence inevitable?

Bloomberg writes that no matter how Europeans weigh their next steps, the US still has a significant advantage in key areas. These include missiles and high-tech weapons. And generally, finding alternatives for European countries is currently difficult.

The planned buildup – worth up to 14 trillion euros ($16 trillion) over the next decade, including relevant infrastructure – significantly exceeds the current capabilities of the fragmented European defense sector.

This is evidenced by the conclusion of The Carlyle Group, an American corporation specializing in private equity investments.

US leadership in key areas, especially missiles and other high-tech weapons, means there is often no real alternative to buying American weapons. - says the material.

But European countries are not leaving this issue unresolved; steps are being taken towards change.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, whose government plans to almost double spending on basic defense goods this year, said that European industry needs a major overhaul to meet demand.

We have too many systems in Europe, we have too many units, and what we produce is often too complex, and therefore too expensive - said Merz this week.

Perhaps the idea of Europeans buying only European military equipment is unrealistic in the near future. This is what Julianne Smith, former US Ambassador to NATO, believes. But does the definition of "absolutely not" apply to a longer-term perspective, given that Europe seems to have realized that it will not drop this topic?

Recall

At the summit in The Hague, NATO member states agreed to significantly increase spending on defense, committing to annually invest 5% of GDP in basic defense needs by 2035. The declaration confirms commitment to supporting Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump, using ultimatums, forces NATO allies to spend more on maintaining the Alliance and regional defense.

Trump has repeatedly demanded that NATO members start spending much more money on defense. Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte has no doubt – this is done to deter "heavily" militarized Russia, which is already fighting on NATO's borders – in Ukraine.

