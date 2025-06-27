$41.590.08
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:30
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:30
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
"We expect good news soon": Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and "Ukrbud"
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Iran's Nuclear Program: Trump Reportedly Discussed Giving Tehran Access to $30 Billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

The Trump administration reportedly discussed the possibility of helping Iran gain access to $30 billion in exchange for abandoning its nuclear program and investing in a new Iranian nuclear program without uranium enrichment. The negotiations took place against the backdrop of military strikes on Iran and Israel.

Iran's Nuclear Program: Trump Reportedly Discussed Giving Tehran Access to $30 Billion

The administration of US President Donald Trump discussed the possibility of helping Iran gain access to $30 billion in exchange for abandoning its nuclear program. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

According to sources, key players from the US and the Middle East held behind-the-scenes talks with the Iranians even amid a flurry of military strikes on Iran and Israel in recent weeks.

Some details were discussed during a secret, hours-long meeting between US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Persian Gulf partners at the White House last Friday, the day before US military strikes on Iran.

Among the conditions discussed during the meeting and that became known were investments of $20-30 billion in a new Iranian nuclear program without uranium enrichment, which would be used for civilian energy purposes.

There is hope in the Trump administration that after the events of the last two weeks, Iran is more likely to agree to US terms and cease efforts that could bring it closer to developing nuclear weapons.

— the publication says.

Recall

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi announced the cessation of cooperation with the IAEA after the approval of the relevant bill.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
International Atomic Energy Agency
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
Tesla
