Iran's Nuclear Program: Trump Reportedly Discussed Giving Tehran Access to $30 Billion

The administration of US President Donald Trump discussed the possibility of helping Iran gain access to $30 billion in exchange for abandoning its nuclear program. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

According to sources, key players from the US and the Middle East held behind-the-scenes talks with the Iranians even amid a flurry of military strikes on Iran and Israel in recent weeks.

Some details were discussed during a secret, hours-long meeting between US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Persian Gulf partners at the White House last Friday, the day before US military strikes on Iran.

Among the conditions discussed during the meeting and that became known were investments of $20-30 billion in a new Iranian nuclear program without uranium enrichment, which would be used for civilian energy purposes.

There is hope in the Trump administration that after the events of the last two weeks, Iran is more likely to agree to US terms and cease efforts that could bring it closer to developing nuclear weapons. — the publication says.

Recall

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi announced the cessation of cooperation with the IAEA after the approval of the relevant bill.