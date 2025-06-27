Estonia is ready to accept NATO nuclear fighters: Kremlin commented - it's a "dangerous desire"

$41.590.08
48.640.31
ukenru
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
01:18 PM • 2026 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 25549 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
10:27 AM • 25468 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:12 AM • 44939 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
09:36 AM • 45598 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
09:07 AM • 45854 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 209739 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 137188 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 108417 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 122902 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+24°
2.9m/s
50%
749mm
Popular news
Another 970 occupiers, 1 enemy tank, and 13 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJune 27, 04:26 AM • 42944 views
Von der Leyen announced her readiness to transfer €11 billion to UkraineJune 27, 06:13 AM • 64459 views
The court began selecting a preventive measure for ChernyshovJune 27, 06:15 AM • 61663 views
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:3009:20 AM • 48570 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time11:13 AM • 34363 views
Publications
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 17088 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 25549 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time11:13 AM • 34513 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 209739 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition againJune 26, 03:27 PM • 142487 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Rustem Umerov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 17088 views
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the game10:28 AM • 19712 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 93292 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 124535 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 95459 views
Actual
Tesla Model Y
The Guardian
Cruise missile
Oil
BM-21 "Grad"

Estonia is ready to accept NATO nuclear fighters: Kremlin commented - it's a "dangerous desire"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1494 views

Estonia has confirmed its readiness to host F-35 aircraft of the North Atlantic Alliance on its territory, capable of carrying nuclear weapons. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called this "dangerous" for Russia.

Estonia is ready to accept NATO nuclear fighters: Kremlin commented - it's a "dangerous desire"

The Estonian government confirmed its intention and readiness to accept NATO F-35 aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons. Reports UNN with reference to Eesti Rahvusringhääling.

Details

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur confirmed that his country is ready to host NATO allied fighters on its territory. This refers to aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

The head of the Baltic country's Ministry of Defense announced this against the backdrop of the UK's decision to purchase 12 F-35A multi-purpose fighters from the USA, capable of carrying both conventional and tactical nuclear weapons.

The purchase of the F-35A was announced during the recent NATO summit in The Hague.

Comment

F-35s have already been in Estonia, and will soon return again on rotation. We are ready to continue hosting allies on our territory, including those who use such platforms

- Pevkur stated

Moscow's reaction

Russia stated that the readiness of the Estonian authorities to accept NATO member states' aircraft with nuclear weapons on board poses a direct danger to Russia.

"Directly, of course," said Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, answering a question from a Russian media journalist.

One can only express regret in this regard, - added the Kremlin spokesman.

Recall

According to Bloomberg Economics, Putin's war against NATO could cut global GDP by $1.5 trillion.

Estonian intelligence does not rule out a decrease in the number of attacks by Russian drones due to the war between Israel and Iran and Ukrainian attacks on factories.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Hanno Pevkur
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
The Hague
Europe
United States
Estonia
Ukraine
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9