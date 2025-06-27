The Estonian government confirmed its intention and readiness to accept NATO F-35 aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons. Reports UNN with reference to Eesti Rahvusringhääling.

Details

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur confirmed that his country is ready to host NATO allied fighters on its territory. This refers to aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

The head of the Baltic country's Ministry of Defense announced this against the backdrop of the UK's decision to purchase 12 F-35A multi-purpose fighters from the USA, capable of carrying both conventional and tactical nuclear weapons.

The purchase of the F-35A was announced during the recent NATO summit in The Hague.

Comment

F-35s have already been in Estonia, and will soon return again on rotation. We are ready to continue hosting allies on our territory, including those who use such platforms - Pevkur stated

Moscow's reaction

Russia stated that the readiness of the Estonian authorities to accept NATO member states' aircraft with nuclear weapons on board poses a direct danger to Russia.

"Directly, of course," said Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, answering a question from a Russian media journalist.

One can only express regret in this regard, - added the Kremlin spokesman.

Recall

According to Bloomberg Economics, Putin's war against NATO could cut global GDP by $1.5 trillion.

Estonian intelligence does not rule out a decrease in the number of attacks by Russian drones due to the war between Israel and Iran and Ukrainian attacks on factories.