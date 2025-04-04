$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 8608 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 16158 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 56867 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 200278 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115506 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 379160 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302685 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212597 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243606 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254787 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121120 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50807 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64775 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 36497 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 120075 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 120269 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 200278 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 379160 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 248671 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302685 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10767 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 36638 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64911 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50937 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121249 views
Ceasefire in Ukraine will increase the threat from Russia to the Baltic countries - FT

Defense ministers of the Baltic countries warn that a truce in Ukraine will allow Russia to rearm and transfer troops to their borders. The countries call on NATO not to weaken the defense of the eastern flank.

Politics • March 30, 08:53 AM • 142224 views

Estonia will provide Ukraine with military assistance for another €100 million

Estonia will provide Ukraine with military assistance worth 100 million euros, purchasing goods from the domestic defense industry. The list includes drones, ground vehicles and medical equipment.

War • March 22, 12:20 PM • 33842 views

Ukraine and Estonia signed a defense memorandum: what does the document provide for

The Defense Ministers of Ukraine and Estonia sign a memorandum on military assistance for 2024-2027. Estonia will allocate 0.25% of GDP for material assistance, an IT coalition, and training for the Ukrainian military.

War • November 20, 08:30 PM • 52960 views

Estonia announces new military aid package for Ukraine: what it will include

The Estonian government has approved another military aid package for Ukraine, including equipment and ammunition. Total assistance from Estonia has already exceeded 500 million euros, which is 1.4% of the country's GDP.

War • November 16, 12:44 PM • 28391 views

Estonia announces new military aid package for Ukraine: what it will include

Zelenskiy meets with Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur to discuss military aid. Estonia will provide a new support package and consider financing the production of drones in Ukraine.

War • November 11, 07:46 PM • 29655 views

Ukraine's victory plan welcomed by defense ministers of several NATO countries

The defense ministers of Latvia, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Estonia, and Sweden supported Ukraine's Victory Plan. They called for increased support for Kyiv and acceleration of Ukraine's movement toward NATO membership.

War • October 17, 11:55 AM • 12039 views

Estonia hopes to see further steps toward Ukraine's NATO accession

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur reiterated his interest in promoting Ukraine's accession to NATO. He emphasized that membership in the Alliance is the only real guarantee of security for Ukraine.

Politics • October 17, 09:21 AM • 12751 views

Estonia is interested in purchasing Ukrainian-made weapons

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur has expressed interest in purchasing Ukrainian defense products. Estonia is considering purchasing long-range missiles if Ukraine agrees to export them.

Politics • October 13, 02:15 PM • 25225 views

Estonia will produce military products for Ukraine

The Estonian Defense Minister announced plans to produce military products for Ukraine worth more than 100 million euros annually. Estonia seeks to prioritize Ukraine's needs by 2025.

War • October 1, 02:00 PM • 76736 views

Estonia plans to produce ammunition from the beginning of 2025

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur has announced plans to launch ammunition production at the Emari military town early next year. This decision is due to the need to respond quickly to the current security situation.

War • August 18, 01:36 AM • 118722 views

Estonia to hand over Mistral air defense systems and missiles to Ukraine

Estonia will provide Ukraine with short-range Mistral anti-aircraft missile systems and missiles to repel Russian attacks.

War • June 11, 03:30 PM • 111600 views

European security services believe that a series of fires and attacks on infrastructure is connected with russia

European security services suspect russia of organizing arson attacks and sabotage attacks on infrastructure across Europe in an attempt to destabilize the situation on the continent.

News of the World • May 30, 11:54 AM • 28024 views

Estonia may buy a million shells for the Ukrainian army

Estonia has the ability to purchase a million shells and missiles for the Ukrainian army worth about 2-3 billion euros, if the allies provide funds.

War • April 7, 09:05 AM • 79280 views

Estonia to buy 18 Caesar air defense systems

Estonia plans to purchase 18 French 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery pieces and build a new ship for its fleet at an estimated cost of 30-40 million euros.

News of the World • April 2, 08:20 AM • 22692 views

Estonia will continue to build a defense line on the border with Russia

Estonia will continue to build a defense line on the border with Russia, despite Vladimir Putin's statement that he has no intention of attacking NATO countries.

News of the World • February 12, 08:54 AM • 39748 views

Javelin and ammunition: Estonia hands over new aid package to Ukraine

Estonia has provided Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank missiles, small arms ammunition, vehicles, and diving equipment as part of a new military aid package.

War • February 3, 02:24 PM • 68921 views

Estonian defense minister: EU will transfer one million artillery shells to Ukraine by the end of the year

EU defense ministers agree to fulfill their promise to deliver 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine by the end of the year.

War • January 31, 01:27 PM • 31273 views