Defense ministers of the Baltic countries warn that a truce in Ukraine will allow Russia to rearm and transfer troops to their borders. The countries call on NATO not to weaken the defense of the eastern flank.
Estonia will provide Ukraine with military assistance worth 100 million euros, purchasing goods from the domestic defense industry. The list includes drones, ground vehicles and medical equipment.
The Defense Ministers of Ukraine and Estonia sign a memorandum on military assistance for 2024-2027. Estonia will allocate 0.25% of GDP for material assistance, an IT coalition, and training for the Ukrainian military.
The Estonian government has approved another military aid package for Ukraine, including equipment and ammunition. Total assistance from Estonia has already exceeded 500 million euros, which is 1.4% of the country's GDP.
Zelenskiy meets with Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur to discuss military aid. Estonia will provide a new support package and consider financing the production of drones in Ukraine.
The defense ministers of Latvia, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Estonia, and Sweden supported Ukraine's Victory Plan. They called for increased support for Kyiv and acceleration of Ukraine's movement toward NATO membership.
Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur reiterated his interest in promoting Ukraine's accession to NATO. He emphasized that membership in the Alliance is the only real guarantee of security for Ukraine.
Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur has expressed interest in purchasing Ukrainian defense products. Estonia is considering purchasing long-range missiles if Ukraine agrees to export them.
The Estonian Defense Minister announced plans to produce military products for Ukraine worth more than 100 million euros annually. Estonia seeks to prioritize Ukraine's needs by 2025.
Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur has announced plans to launch ammunition production at the Emari military town early next year. This decision is due to the need to respond quickly to the current security situation.
Estonia will provide Ukraine with short-range Mistral anti-aircraft missile systems and missiles to repel Russian attacks.
European security services suspect russia of organizing arson attacks and sabotage attacks on infrastructure across Europe in an attempt to destabilize the situation on the continent.
Estonia has the ability to purchase a million shells and missiles for the Ukrainian army worth about 2-3 billion euros, if the allies provide funds.
Estonia plans to purchase 18 French 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery pieces and build a new ship for its fleet at an estimated cost of 30-40 million euros.
Estonia will continue to build a defense line on the border with Russia, despite Vladimir Putin's statement that he has no intention of attacking NATO countries.
Estonia has provided Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank missiles, small arms ammunition, vehicles, and diving equipment as part of a new military aid package.
EU defense ministers agree to fulfill their promise to deliver 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine by the end of the year.