Estonia is interested in purchasing Ukrainian-made weapons
Kyiv • UNN
Estonia is considering purchasing long-range missiles if Ukraine agrees to export them.
Estonia is interested in purchasing defense products from Ukraine. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Estonia Hanno Pevkur, writes ERR, reports UNN.
Details
According to Pevkur, this decision will allow Ukraine to increase production.
As you know, due to martial law in Ukraine, there is currently a ban on the export of military products, but the Estonian minister is convinced that this will not be an obstacle if the countries reach a mutual agreement.
If we get the consent of the Ukrainian government, then, of course, we can do it. We need to understand here that this can only be done in such a way that if we buy, Ukraine gets more money. And they will be able to produce more for their army
According to him, if Estonia and Ukraine do come to an agreement on this issue, Estonia will buy only what is really necessary for the country.
Long-range missiles are, of course, interesting for us. There are many different options. Of course, we can't talk in detail, but first of all, we will look at these systems that can affect the enemy at a long range
Recall
Earlier , the Financial Times revealed that Ukraine is weighing the possibility of lifting its export ban on drones to boost the drone industry.