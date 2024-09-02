ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129300 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134410 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 221408 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165313 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160258 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146048 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210864 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112722 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197978 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105243 views

Ukraine needs investments from partners for mass production of long-range missiles and drones - Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs investments from partners for mass production of long-range missiles and drones - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17194 views

President Zelenskiy said Ukraine lacks the funds to mass-produce long-range missiles and drones. He called on partners to invest in production to stay ahead of Russia.

Ukraine lacks the funds to mass-produce long-range missiles and drones, so Kyiv needs investments from its partners.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, UNN reports.

We started producing our long-range drones, and we also started working on the missile program, and it is also working well. Today we need money to invest in our production. I have shared with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands and other partners, and we are working to ensure that we can get the appropriate money. Today, we do not have enough money in our country for mass production

- Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine already produces a very large number of long-range drones, and in order to stay ahead of Russia, we need more and faster.

Podoliak: Ukraine's first ballistic missile has a 600-700 km range29.08.24, 12:01 • 25151 view

AddendumAddendum

Zelensky said that it is quite possible for Ukraine to produce 1.5-2 million drones, but it requires very little money.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that Ukraine now has a critical need to raise additional funds for defense, for defense capability. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

