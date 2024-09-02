Ukraine needs investments from partners for mass production of long-range missiles and drones - Zelenskyy

Ukraine lacks the funds to mass-produce long-range missiles and drones, so Kyiv needs investments from its partners.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, UNN reports.

We started producing our long-range drones, and we also started working on the missile program, and it is also working well. Today we need money to invest in our production. I have shared with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands and other partners, and we are working to ensure that we can get the appropriate money. Today, we do not have enough money in our country for mass production - Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine already produces a very large number of long-range drones, and in order to stay ahead of Russia, we need more and faster.

Podoliak: Ukraine's first ballistic missile has a 600-700 km range

AddendumAddendum

Zelensky said that it is quite possible for Ukraine to produce 1.5-2 million drones, but it requires very little money.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that Ukraine now has a critical need to raise additional funds for defense, for defense capability.