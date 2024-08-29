Podoliak: Ukraine's first ballistic missile has a 600-700 km range

The range of the first domestic ballistic missile is 600-700 km. This was reported by Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in an interview with Novosti.LIVE, and added that it is possible to understand how effectively this weapon will work only over time, the correspondent of UNN reports.

When asked if the ballistic missile is 500+ kilometers, Podolyak replied: "600-700 km, as the President said. But I think that these are all questions that we will see when they work effectively.

On August 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces the positive test of the first domestic ballistic missile.